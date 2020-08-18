Of the registered Fitchburg residents, just under 35% voted in the Tuesday, Aug. 11, partisan primary election – but the vast majority of them did so with an absentee ballot for the second election in a row.
Following a trend started in April with the prevalence of COVID-19 in Dane County, the state and the country, 82.2% of voters, or 4,742 people, filled out their ballots from home, out of 5,763 total votes cast. The votes cast represent 34.5% of the city’s 16,701 registered voters.
The percentage of absentee votes closely reflects the percentage of those who participated in the April 7 election – during that election, as the state was in the middle of its Safer at Home mandate, 83% of voters submitted their ballots as absentee.
Of the absentee ballots sent out by the city, 70.9% of the 6,687 were returned.
Fitchburg voters had two contested races to vote for in the Aug. 11 election. One was for the state’s 80th Assembly district, between incumbent Sondy Pope (D-Mount Horeb) and newcomer Kimberly Smith (D-Oregon). Pope, who won the election for the district overall, collected 254 votes, while Smith tallied 189. Throughout the district, Pope received 5,265 votes, while Smith got 2,611.
Fitchburg also had a contested race for the state’s 16th Senate district, between Rep. Melissa Sargent (D-Madison) and Monona Grove school board president Andrew McKinney (D-Cottage Grove). Sargent, who won the race overall, received 3,014 votes from voters, and McKinney got 1,115. Throughout the district, Sargent received 27,717 votes, while McKinney tallied 8,328.
The overall participation rate in the April election was higher, with 56.6% of Fitchburg residents who voted. That election featured a presidential primary, as well as contested alder races in all four city districts and a state-wide Supreme Court justice contest.