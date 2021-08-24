Citing a duty to those it serves, Agrace, one of Dane County’s largest employers, is requiring each of its more than 1,600 employees and volunteers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
In a Tuesday, Aug. 24 news release, the nonprofit health care organization said the move was made to “protect patients, clients and families.” Employees must receive their first dose of the vaccine by Sept. 1, and a second dose, if needed, by Oct. 1.
According to the news release, Agrace cares for nearly 1,500 of southern Wisconsin’s “most vulnerable residents each day -- seriously ill individuals, the elderly and people at the end of life.” Agrace president and CEO Lynne Sexten said as a healthcare organization, Agrace has an “ethical duty to protect those we serve.”
“The delta variant of COVID‐19 is spreading rapidly and health care organizations nationwide have been called on to be leaders in vaccination efforts by mandating the COVID vaccine for their employees,” she said in the news release. “Agrace is joining the effort, alongside many large providers in Wisconsin, and mandating the COVID vaccination for all employees.”
According to the news release, around 90 percent of Agrace’s employees are fully vaccinated. Medical and religious exemptions are allowed by law.
Sexten said mandating vaccinations in health care is not a new practice, but is made “more pressing” by the COVID pandemic.
“Vaccination against measles, mumps, rubella and chickenpox was put in place long ago to protect health care workers and patients,” she said. “More recently, health care organizations began mandating influenza vaccination for the same reasons.
“COVID vaccines are safe and highly effective at preventing the virus.”
For those who are vaccinated and contract COVID, Sexten said the likelihood of serious illness, hospitalization, and death is “dramatically reduced.”
“These vaccines are the most powerful tool we have to end this pandemic,” she said.
Last week, the New York Times reported that the Biden administration said it would take steps to protect educators from reprisals in states whose governors have banned mask requirements and that it would leverage federal funding to force nursing home staff to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.