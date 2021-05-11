Within the last month, Fitchburg-based restaurant Liliana’s has served up COVID-19 vaccines to area food workers in addition to its creole cuisine.
Teaming up with Fitchburg Family Pharmacy, Liliana’s owner Dave Heide said volunteers transformed the inside of the restaurant into a makeshift vaccine clinic. And during three sessions, Heide said over 340 people restaurant workers received a vaccine. Liliana’s is located at 2951 Triverton Pike Dr.
Heide said that the first rounds of vaccinations were in March, with the follow-ups for the second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech shot about a month later.
He said they were held on weekdays because a lot of food workers are working throughout the weekend. Heide said he served as a liaison, helping coordinate with his friends in the restaurant industry to get the word out to employees all around the greater Madison area.
The chef said he did outreach work, texting his friends in the restaurant business, putting the word out of social media and being “all over the place, trying to get everyone.”
Vaccinating hundreds of restaurant employees was quite a feat, Heide said, and one made easier with the help of Fitchburg Family Pharmacy owner and pharmacist Thad Schumacher along with his team.
“We are really, really proud of that,” Heide said. “We just got the people there and coordinated with him to make them show up at the right time and they took care of the rest. They were fantastic.”
Restaurant workers became eligible for the vaccine in mid-March, but Heide said there was confusion in terms of how to sign up or navigate other barriers like having the correct paperwork or taking time off.
So, the coordination between Heide, other restaurant owners and yet-to-be-vaccinated workers made it more convenient for them to get a shot. He said it kept vaccines from going to waste because Schumacher would give him a call saying “I got 72 vaccines, so find me 72 people,” and Heide would go looking for employees to fill those slots.
The collaboration with the pharmacy is one that Heide said is crucial in getting vaccination rates up.
“I think they've really been fundamental in getting a majority of the county vaccinated,” Heide said. “They may not be the highest count, but they've definitely been going out and making it accessible--which is important.”