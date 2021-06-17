The City of Fitchburg has launched a survey as part of its recruitment process to ask what qualities people would like to see in a new police chief.
The survey will close on Monday, June 21, after one week after being launched on the city’s website on June 14. It is offered in English, Spanish and Hmong and can also be filled out in a paper version to be returned to the front desk at City Hall, any of the city’s alders, or a neighborhood organization leader.
The survey is a part of a five-month process to recruit a new police chief to succeed chief Chad Brecklin, who is leaving the role to be the next city administrator. Brecklin will fully transition into his administrative roles on July 12, six months after the Common Council approved a voluntary resignation agreement with former administrator Patrick Marsh over a closed session violation.
Police chief survey questions include what core values people would like to see the next police chief to possess, such as accountability, pride and teamwork, as well as leadership qualities and top priorities.
The city is planning to have its new police chief start in mid-September following interviews with candidates in August that will include a public reception. The police and fire commission, which has authority over personnel decisions for both departments, is expected to make its hiring decision in closed session the week of Aug. 16.