The city has received $173,000 in Healthy Neighborhood Initiative funding requests.
The Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative Grant Review Committee reviewed 13 applications during its Wednesday, March 10, meeting. City community development planner Wade Thompson told grant review committee members that city staff are recommending fulfilling seven.
No nonprofit is allowed to receive more than $15,0000, and applicants need to use the funds for programming or plans in one of three neighborhoods the city has designated as priority: North Fish Hatchery Road/Leopold, Belmar/Renaissance on the Park and Verona Road West/Jamestown.
Applying this year were: Allied Wellness Center, Badger Prairie Needs Network, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County, Boys and Girls Club of Dane County, Dear Diary, First Tee, Latino Academy of Workforce Development, Latino Chamber of Commerce, Little John’s, NewBridge Madison, Inc., 1000 Friends of Wisconsin, River Food Pantry and Unidos.
Staff recommended that youth mentoring groups Big Brothers and Big Sisters and Dear Diary receive $11,500; adult education group Latino Academy of Workforce Development receive $10,000; food security nonprofits BPNN, Boys and Girls Club, Little John’s restaurant and 1000 Friends of Wisconsin each receive $7,500.
Of the grant focus categories, food security was recommended to get 40% of available program funds, with youth mentoring getting 36% and youth education and community engagement the remaining 32%.
The Common Council will make the final decision on which nonprofits receive funds, and how much each are allocated.
Earlier this year, the Council approved changes to the HNI grant program to refine the scope of the program to focus on youth programming, workforce development, food security and community building. The redefinition of funds removed arts and culture, environment and seniors from the focus areas.
The Council also changed the maximum award from $10,000 to $15,000, adjusting it for the higher amount of funds given out than when the grant program first started.