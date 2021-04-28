The Fitchburg Public Library will offer up to an hour of in-person visits three days a week starting Friday, May 7.
The library, 5530 Lacy Road, was previously closed to in-person visits because of Dane County COVID-19 restrictions. People can now visit the library so long as they wear a face covering, limit the visit to an hour or quicker and maintain social distancing, according to an email news release.
The library will be open to visitors from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays.
Curbside services will be in effect on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and no in-person services will be open on these days, the release states.
Touch screens and toys have been removed from the library, as have print newspapers. The Fitchburg Room, as well as the storytime room, quiet reading room, study rooms, conference room and meeting room will remain closed for now as well, according to the release.