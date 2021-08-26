There will be no postal contract station in the Hatchery Hill complex after the end of August.
City of Fitchburg administrator Chad Brecklin announced the closure of the station as of Monday, Aug. 30, during his report at the Tuesday, Aug. 24, Common Council meeting.
“The city has been in continuous conversations with the U.S. Postal Service, and it tried to intervene in order to make sure the postal station at Hatchery Hill would remain open, but unfortunately, our efforts have not been successful,” Brecklin said. “We’re going to continue to work with the U.S. Postal Service, with the hopes of returning a postal contract station back to the Hatchery Hill or at least north Fitchburg area.”
The city has attempted to keep the postal contract station afloat after Sue’s Hallmark, which was located at 3000 Cahill Main, Suite 116, closed in 2020. COVID-19 pandemic had taken a toll on sales that had already slumped because of declining traffic due to customers’ preference to online shopping over brick and mortar stores, owner John Policello told the Star in November 2020.
A postal contract station exists within Fitchburg in Hy-Vee on the city’s far west side, Brecklin said, even though services at the store’s main desk are limited.
The city has virtually no control over whether it has a dedicated post office location, as ZIP codes and locations are solely decided by the U.S. Postal Service. While many cities in Dane County have their own dedicated ZIP code, many of those were allocated long before Fitchburg officially became incorporated as a city in 1983 after a state Supreme Court ruling allowed it to do so.
The City of Fitchburg will start the process of aldermanic redistricting in 2021.
