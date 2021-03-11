A U.S. District Court jury in Madison on Monday, March 1 found James Coney, 32, of Madison, guilty of 10 counts related to sex trafficking of minors. The jury reached its verdict after five hours of deliberation following four days of testimony in U.S. District Court in Madison.
Jurors found Coney guilty of four counts of sex trafficking a minor, one count of sex trafficking a minor by force, one count of attempted sex trafficking a minor, and four counts of transporting a minor from Wisconsin to Illinois for the purpose of prostitution.
According to a U.S. Department of Justice March 1 news release, the investigation of Coney began when a mother of one of the minor victims reported her missing to the Fitchburg Police Department. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children publicized the disappearance, and she ultimately was recovered in Chicago, where she had been with Coney.
According to the news release, from May 2017 to March 2018, Coney trafficked five minors and transported three minors from Wisconsin to Illinois, where they engaged in prostitution. He used Backpage ads to arrange “dates” for the minor victims, collected the money, and instructed the minors on what to do.
The charges against Coney are the result of an investigation by the Fitchburg Police Department and Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Chicago, Lake Delton, Janesville and Madison police departments and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a post on its Facebook page, Fitchburg police said prosecutors assigned to the case said the conviction would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of Fitchburg Police detective Jeff Wissink.
“Wissink has spent considerable time working on this case, collaborating with other law enforcement agencies, and working with victims over the last three years,” the post read.
Coney faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum of life in federal prison. A sentencing date has not been set.