The City of Fitchburg Police and Fire Commission will again delay its hiring decision for the next police chief after it determined it wouldn’t be able to have background checks done by its September meeting.
A revised version of the hiring timeline had outlined that the PFC’s Sept. 15 meeting would be the earliest the governing body might make a recommendation. City administrator Chad Brecklin told alders during his administrator’s report that the human resources department and the PFC do not anticipate a vote will be held on Sept. 15 because the background checks on the two finalists, Alfonso Morales and Vic Siebeneck, are anticipated to be done around mid-September, but likely not before the meeting.
That means the earliest a new police chief might be hired could be October, should the PFC keep its regular schedule and not call a special meeting for the hire. Previous timelines for the hiring have stated that a new chief would start around a month after the hiring offer is made.
Multiple Common Council members have asked for the hiring process to be slowed down because of a lack of time for the Commission to collect feedback from residents. Ald. Gabriella Gerhardt (Dist. 2) appeared at the Aug. 4 Commission meeting to encourage there be more time allotted for public feedback, telling commissioners that she was concerned they were voting to move forward finalists less than 24 hours after the public reception was held. Alds. Joe Maldonado (D-1) and Julia Arata-Fratta (D-2) shared similar concerns during their alder report periods at the Common Council meeting the following week.
The Common Council, while welcome to participate in the public processes for the police chief hiring, has no jurisdiction over the hiring decisions for the new police chief; all personnel-related decisions for the police and fire departments are solely the responsibility of the Commission.
The Commission selected Morales — a retired police chief who recently settled with the City of Milwaukee for $627,000 in a wrongful termination suit — and Siebeneck, a command staff captain for Salt Lake City, as its two finalists to conduct additional background checks on after hours of discussion at its meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 4. The meeting took place the day after the city hosted a public reception for four candidates, which also included City of Madison Lt. Scott Kleinfeldt and Village of Cross Plains police chief Tony Ruesga, at the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades training center in the Jamestown neighborhood.
The public reception was a part of a five-month process to recruit a new police chief to succeed Brecklin, who left the role to be the city administrator as of July 12.
Public feedback on the candidates can be submitted by emailing members of the Commission at pfc@fitchburgwi.gov or calling (608) 270-4325 to leave a voice message.
