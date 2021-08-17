The City of Fitchburg’s police chief hiring process has been delayed by a month.
The Police and Fire Commission plans to make a hiring recommendation from its two finalists, Alfonso Morales and Vic Siebeneck, during its Wednesday, Sept. 15, meeting. The original timeline for hiring put a tentative hiring date as mid-August, and a planned start date of mid-September.
Instead of making a hiring recommendation, the Commission will instead spend time during its Wednesday, Aug. 18, meeting determining what questions it will ask of the finalists for another round of interviews in early September.
Multiple Common Council members have asked for the hiring process to be slowed down because of a lack of time for the Commission to collect feedback from residents. Ald. Gabriella Gerhardt (Dist. 2) appeared at the Aug. 4 Commission meeting to encourage there be more time allotted for public feedback, telling commissioners that she was concerned they were voting to move forward finalists less than 24 hours after the public reception was held. Alds. Joe Maldonado (D-1) and Julia Arata-Fratta (D-2) shared similar concerns during their alder report periods at the Common Council meeting the following week.
The Common Council, while welcome to participate in the public processes for the police chief hiring, has no jurisdiction over the hiring decisions for the new police chief; all personnel-related decisions for the police and fire departments are solely the responsibility of the Commission.
The Commission selected Morales — a retired police chief who recently settled with the City of Milwaukee for $627,000 in a wrongful termination suit — and Siebeneck, the police chief for Salt Lake City, as its two finalists to conduct additional background checks on after hours of discussion at its meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 4. The meeting took place the day after the city hosted a public reception for four candidates, which also included City of Madison Lt. Scott Kleinfeldt and Village of Cross Plains police chief Tony Ruesga, at the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades training center in the Jamestown neighborhood.
The public reception was a part of a five-month process to recruit a new police chief to succeed chief Chad Brecklin, who left the role to be the next city administrator as of July 12.
Public feedback on the candidates can be submitted by emailing members of the Commission at pfc@fitchburgwi.gov or calling (608) 270-4325 to leave a voice message.
Alfonso Morales and Vic Siebeneck are the two finalists for the City of Fitchburg police chief position.
Read excerpts from the public forum held for the four police chief candidates on Tuesday, Aug. 3.