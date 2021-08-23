The Fitchburg Police Department is joining law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin as part of the annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, which runs from Aug. 20 through Sept. 6.
According to a Fitchburg Police Department news release, every three hours in Wisconsin, someone is injured or killed in an alcohol related crash. In 2019, 6,058 alcohol related crashes in Wisconsin, resulted in 2,918 injuries and 140 deaths, and around a quarter of traffic fatalities were alcohol related. According to the news release, a recent study has shown crash victims have had a higher prevalence of alcohol, cannabinoids, and opioids in their system curing the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are prepared to do our part in keeping Wisconsin roads safe,” read the news release. “The reason we participate in this campaign is to save lives. If you plan to drink, designate a sober driver, call a cab, or find another safe way to get home. If you suspect someone is driving impaired, call 911.”
Motorists who are convicted of drunk or drugged driving can face large fines, loss of their driver’s license, and jail time, according to the news release. Additional penalties such as the installation of ignition interlock devices can also be enforced.