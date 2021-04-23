Cam-Ron P. M. Poelinitz, 19, Fitchburg, was identified Friday as the person killed in a vehicle-house collision last week on Siggelkow Road in the Village of McFarland.
Poelinitz was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash, according to an April 16 Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office news release. Preliminary results of the autopsy determined that his death was the result of injuries sustained in the crash.
The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 13 after a McFarland police officer attempted to stop a speeding vehicle headed south on Hwy. 51, a Wisconsin Department of Justice news release states. The vehicle exited the highway on Siggelkow Road, did not stop at the stop sign at the bottom of the ramp, and drove east.
With the vehicle speeding away, the officer ended the pursuit. A short time later, the vehicle drove past the officer, accelerating heading west on Siggelkow Road. By the time the officer turned around to pursue, the vehicle had crashed into a house on Siggelkow Road, the release states.
There were five people in the vehicle. The release states Poelinitz was pronounced dead at the scene, while four passengers were transported to an area hospital. Six people were in the house when the vehicle crashed into it, but none were injured.
Additional testing is underway at this time, and the death remains under investigation by the Division of Criminal Investigation and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, according to the news release.