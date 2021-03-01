Special Response teams from the cities of Fitchburg and Sun Prairie police department arrested a Fitchburg man on drug charges and carried out a search warrant at a Fitchburg apartment complex on Feb. 18.
According to a Fitchburg Police Department news release, the warrant resulted from an investigation into reports of drug sales at an apartment building on the 2100 block of High Ridge Trail. Police began their investigation late last year after receiving complaints about repeated drug sales at the building’s main entrance.
Police arrested Eric Ranson, 23, who was taken to the Dane County Jail but has since been released, on tentative charges of possession with intent to deliver THC/marijuana, receiving stolen property, maintaining a drug dwelling and felony bail jumping, according to the news release. Police seized as evidence a stolen handgun with an extended magazine and ammunition, around 12.5 pounds of marijuana and $7,070 in cash.
The Star has a policy where it names people who have been charged with felony offenses, but not those who have been charged with misdemeanors or civil offenses.
Criminal charges for maintaining a drug dwelling have been referred to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office for the leaseholder of the apartment.