A Dane County Deputy Sheriff arrested Charles H. Burton, 62, of Fitchburg, around 1 a.m. Saturday, March 6, on a felony charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, for his fifth offense.
According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, the deputy had seen Burton “violate numerous traffic laws” and almost strike a construction barrel as he headed west on Hwy. 12/18 from Millpond Rd. in the Town of Blooming Grove. The deputy made the traffic stop on the off-ramp at S. Stoughton Road in the City of Madison.
According to the news release, Burton subsequently failed standardized field sobriety testing, was arrested, and is being held at the Dane County Jail on the felony OWI charge.