The City of Fitchburg expects to have its new police chief start as soon as mid-September.
During a Monday, May 10, Police and Fire Commission meeting, city human resources manager Sarah Olson presented the process for hiring a new police chief. It is almost identical to the process the city did for its administrator earlier this year that resulted in hiring police chief Chad Brecklin.
Brecklin, who became police chief in 2017, succeeding former chief Thomas Blatter, is expected to start as city administrator in June. The Commission is expected to announce an interim chief at its Wednesday, May 19, meeting.
The new police chief could start as early as mid-September after going through physical, psychological and drug screens following a conditional job offer that the Commission would make around the week of Aug. 16, Olson said.
The Commission will make a decision on a finalist after candidates are interviewed and participate in a public interview panel and a reception where they’ll answer questions. The Commission will narrow the list in July following the application period expected to close in late June.
Minimum requirements for the role of police chief include a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, business or public administration, with a Master’s degree preferred. Qualified applicants also must have graduated from a law enforcement administrative program and have 10 years of municipal law enforcement experience, with at least five of those being in administration, Olson said.
Brecklin encouraged commission members to consider what career advancement opportunities an applicant had in a previous role, and whether their department had the resources to send them to a law enforcement administrator program.
