Jovan J. Freeny, 17, of Fitchburg, died as a result of a homicide on Saturday, Aug. 14 in the 10 block of Lathrop Street in the City of Madison.
According to a Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office news release on Aug. 18, Freeny was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. A forensic autopsy was completed at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Aug. 17, and preliminary results confirm that Freeny died from homicidal firearm related trauma, according to the news release.
The death remains under investigation by the Madison Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.