The City of Fitchburg’s police chief survey will be open for responses until July 21, after the Police and Fire Commission extended it from its original two-week period.
City human resources director Sarah Olson announced the extension of the survey, which will run until Wednesday, July 21. Earlier in the month, at a June 22 Common Council meeting, Alds. Joe Maldonado (Dist. 1) and Julia Arata-Fratta voiced their desire to have the survey stay open longer so that more people could participate.
Police chief survey questions include what core values people would like to see the next police chief to possess, such as accountability, pride and teamwork, as well as leadership qualities and top priorities. The survey is offered in English, Spanish and Hmong and can also be filled out in a paper version to be returned to the front desk at City Hall, any of the city’s alders, or a neighborhood organization leader.
The survey is a part of a five-month process to recruit a new police chief to succeed chief Chad Brecklin, who is leaving the role to be the next city administrator. Brecklin will fully transition into his administrative roles on July 12, six months after the Common Council approved a voluntary resignation agreement with former administrator Patrick Marsh over a closed session violation.
The city is planning to have its new police chief start in mid-September following interviews with candidates in August that will include a public reception. The police and fire commission, which has authority over personnel decisions for both departments, is expected to make its hiring decision in closed session the week of Aug. 16.
Deputy police chief Matthew Laha will take over leadership responsibilities for the City of Fitchburg police department next month.
