The City of Fitchburg has rejected a $250,000 insurance claim from former administrator Patrick Marsh for items he said the city failed to return from his office.
Marsh, who signed a voluntary resignation agreement in January paying him six months’ salary, accused the city of packing up his office without his consent and losing three personal keepsakes that are “priceless,” according to a letter from him to the city that was included in the council packet.
Marsh told the Common Council prior to its vote on the claim Tuesday, March 23, that he planned to pursue litigation against the city if alders were to deny it. The council voted unanimously after a 30-minute closed session and held no discussion in open session.
Ald. Julia Arata-Fratta (Dist. 2) abstained from the discussion and vote over Marsh’s insurance claim, which she also did when the council approved the voluntary resignation conditions for Marsh at the Jan. 12 meeting. Both times, she offered no comment as to why.
City staff cleaned out his office after more than one person had asked city leadership to not allow Marsh come back to pack up his office because of behavior multiple employees saw as intimidating, a city official told the Star on Wednesday, March 24. The Star is not naming the official because of potential litigation concerns.
The behavior that concerned employees occurred both before and after the separation agreement was signed, the unnamed official told the Star. Marsh told the council he had returned twice to the building to retrieve personal items after being put on administrative leave Nov. 30.
Marsh told alders during the public comment period that because he was allowed into City Hall twice prior to signing the agreement but after he was put on leave, he should have been permitted to re-enter to pack up his personal items himself.
The items Marsh claims are missing are a Marine Corps ring he said once belonged to his father, who died in December, an American flag he said was flown for him in Iraq, and an 8-by-10-inch signed photograph of NFL Hall of Fame player Walter Payton, who died in 1999. Multiple other items that Marsh said were missing have either been returned, or city staff have stated they did not belong to him, he said at the meeting.
During the public comment part of the March 23 meeting, in which Marsh appeared virtually over Zoom, he urged alders to approve the claim to reduce what he considered additional taxpayer dollar waste and embarrassment to the city.
“A great use of city resources – congratulations,” he said. “I expect to be reimbursed for these items in full, as described in my claim. Denial of the claim will result in taking this case to the courts … I don’t believe the city wants to look any more foolish than they already do.
“The whole situation is unacceptable,” Marsh added. “I’m sure the courts will agree.”
Allison C. De Franze, the city’s liability claims manager with Cities and Villages Mutual Insurance Company, advised in an email to clerk Tracy Oldenburg that the council should deny Marsh’s claim.
“It is my opinion that Mr. Marsh has not provided enough information to honor this claim,” De Franze wrote. “Mr. Marsh has failed to demonstrate proof of value, or proof that these items were stolen by any city employee.”
Based on the voluntary separation agreement signed by all parties, Marsh was prohibited from coming into city buildings until a 10-day waiting period lapsed. During that time, Marsh called for Mayor Aaron Richardson’s resignation in an email also sent to the Star, claiming the mayor had violated the non-disparagement clause in the separation agreement.
Marsh told the council the first time he was in the building after his administrative leave began was Sunday, Dec. 6, to get medical paperwork for his father so Marsh could move him to a Veteran’s Administration hospital in Tomah. The second time was to retrieve other paperwork so he could work on his father’s estate after he died a week after going to the hospital.
Marsh said both occasions were outside working hours and he was accompanied by economic development director Mike Zimmerman, who is serving as one of two interim administrators.
Marsh's letter claims that after he and the mayor signed his voluntary resignation agreement, he attempted to set up a time with human resources manager Sarah Olson to find a time to retrieve his personal items after the 10-day hold.
When those 10 days were up, Marsh said Olson told him city staff would instead be packing up his items and sending them to the downtown Madison office of Axley Law Firm’s labor attorney Michael Westcott, who represents the city. Marsh said he explained that he disapproved of the arrangement and wanted to retrieve his personal items himself.
Marsh said the personal items from his office were later delivered to his Fitchburg apartment after he told city staff he would not get them from Westcott’s office. Upon arrival of the packages, Marsh's letter claimed, he found the three personal items missing, as well as a personal file and other items that have since been returned.
He filed a police report with City of Fitchburg police about the missing items, and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office is helping with the search, which involves interviewing dozens of employees who might have been a part of packaging his personal items. The Star requested the police report after the March 23 council meeting, but it had not been fulfilled as of mid-afternoon Wednesday, March 24.
Marsh appeared to become agitated when speaking during the meeting, and at one point he accused city staff of kicking him out of the meeting by turning his camera off.
“What the hell?” Marsh said near the end of his public comment. “Hey, why did I get cut off?”
FACTv staff told the Star on March 24 employees did not turn Marsh's camera’s off in the Zoom platform, and that he had to have turned off the video himself.
Richardson assured Marsh that city staff had not cut him out of the meeting, the council could still hear him and he was being recorded. Marsh remained audible during the city’s live web broadcast of the meeting.
“You haven’t been cut off,” Richardson responded. “I don’t know why your video’s not on, but we can hear you.”
“I don’t give a sh*t about being heard,” Marsh said, to which Richardson asked him to watch his language and told him he would need to turn the video on from his side of the Zoom software. “Nope, I was kicked out.”