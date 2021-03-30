The City of Fitchburg Common Council has approved a resolution condemning hate against Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) populations after three mass shootings left eight people dead earlier this month.
Alds. Joe Maldonado (Dist. 1) and Julia Arata-Fratta (D-2) introduced the resolution during the Tuesday, March 23, meeting as a way of affirming the city’s commitment to protecting all residents, they said. According to the 2010 census, 4.9% of all Fitchburg residents are Asian.
The council unanimously approved the resolution.
“I bring this resolution forward fully knowing it’s not implementing any policy – it’s performative,” Maldonado said. “I know this resolution alone won’t solve both the policy and individual actions, both small and incredibly large and violent, against people of Asian descent. But I feel this is something important that we need to put forward and make a statement about.”
On March 16, eight people – including six who were Asian and four who were of Korean descent, and seven who were women – were killed when a man opened fire in three Atlanta-area businesses, Young’s Asian Massage Parlor, Aromatherapy Spa and Gold Spa. Soon Chung Park, Hyun Jung Grant, Suncha Kim and Yong Ae Yue were killed at Aromatherapy Spa and Gold Spa in Atlanta; Delaina Ashley Yaun, Paul Andre Michels, Xiaojie Tan and Daoyou Feng were killed at Young’s Asian Massage Parlor around 30 miles north of Atlanta.
The suspect, 21 year old Robert Aaron Long, has been charged with eight counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault.
Between March 19, 2020 and Feb. 28, 2021, there were 3,800 documented incidents of hate or discrimination toward AAPI people received by the Stop AAPI Hate reporting center, a report published on the nonprofit’s website said. Of those documented, verbal harassment made up 68.1% of incidents, and shunning makes up nearly one-fifth.
Just over three out of every 10 Asian Americans report experiencing racial slurs or jokes toward them since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study done by Pew Research Center.
Fitchburg resident Ruttanatip Chonwerawong, who is originally from Thailand and has lived in the city for 15 years, spoke in favor of the resolution prior the council’s vote, telling alders that while she knew the resolution was largely symbolic, it was appreciated because it was a sign the city welcomes and embraces its diverse community.
Chonwerawong added that her children have been bullied by their classmates in school because “they don’t have a normal mother,” she said, and that at one point, her daughter had told Chonwerawong that she wished she could have a normal mother who wasn’t called Asian slurs and didn’t have an accent.
“My own daughter asked, ‘What is this (resolution) going to do?’ and I said, ‘Probably not much, but for us, it is a welcome gesture to be recognized,’” she said. “Perhaps I am fortunate to not have had physical violence happen against me or my children, however, I wanted to remind everybody that violence comes in many forms, and it hurts us not only physically, but also mentally.”