After a one-month delay, the City of Fitchburg Common Council has approved a west Lacy Road design that includes bike lanes and a two-foot buffer between traffic lanes.
The city will move forward with a Lacy Road reconstruction design that includes 10-foot wide traffic lanes, 5-foot bike lanes and a 2-foot buffer between them. The design also includes a 2-foot curb and gutter and a 10-foot multi-use path on the north side of the road from the edge of the city at Fitchrona Road going east to Seminole Highway.
The $6 million project – for which the majority of funding will come from Tax-Increment District No. 9 that includes businesses along Seminole Highway – is scheduled to start in summer 2022 after being delayed for a year, a reference document from the city states.
The council voted 7-1 in favor of an amended version that added back in the multi-use path and eliminated the grading on the southern side of the road for a sidewalk during its Tuesday, May 25, meeting. Ald. Dave Herbst (Dist. 1) voted against, citing that he believed a pared-down design still promoted safety.
“I’m around things that want to kill me every day,” Herbst, who works as a utility engineer, said. “I’m well aware of safety and risks, and you assess risks. I think everyone I see out here could ride on that 4-foot shoulder, and people that aren’t as capable would be over on the bike/ped path.”
The council voted to delay the approval of the reconstruction design by one month at its Tuesday, April 27, meeting, after residents urged it to wait on a decision. The reconstruction design was brought to the Board of Public Works at its Monday, May 17, meeting during the delay period, where the board recommended the design’s approval with a narrower 8-foot multi-use path.
Ald. Jay Allen (D-3) proposed the amendment that added the 2-foot buffers on each side between the traffic and bike lanes, reinstated the width of the multi-use path to 10-foot and eliminated the grading for the sidewalk on the southern side of the road. The amendment passed 7-1, with Herbst also voting against.
“I think it’s silly to put a 10-foot travel lane right next to a 5-foot bike lane, especially in an area where there’s as much traffic as there’s going to be,” Allen said.
Much of the concerns from a small, but relatively vocal, group of residents at the April 27 council meeting included the high cost of the road, whether there was a need for amenities such as the dedicated bike lanes or the multi-use path of sidewalk and the preservation of the city’s rural character on the western side.
Residents also raised concerns of a lack of transparency in the designing process of the reconstruction project. Much of the standards that went into the design were approved in the city’s Capital Improvement Plan or were outlined in the city’s bike and pedestrian plans, Ald. Julia Arata-Fratta (D-2) said during the May 25 council meeting.
During both the April 27 meeting and the May 25 meeting, alders expressed a desire to build an urban road that increases safety and can accommodate decades’ worth of future growth.
“We are developing this for 50 years to come,” Arata-Fratta said. “This is a road that’s going to become an urban road in the next two-three years – we have all of the development that is coming in that area.”
Ald. Gabriella Gerhardt said that large vehicles such as dump trucks travel on that portion of Lacy Road at higher rates than other roads because of the quarry. About 6% of the traffic is from large trucks, in comparison to 2% elsewhere, Gerhardt explained, adding that she would rather have an additional two feet of road to protect drivers and lose a few dozen more trees to prevent a collision.
“That, in my mind, is worth potentially saving someone’s life, over and over again,” she said.
