Verona, WI (53593)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 91F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.