The Hub’s Phase II community center and the proposed teen center are both planned for construction and opening within the next five years after City of Fitchburg Common Council members moved the projects forward in its decade-long planning document.
During the Tuesday, July 27, Common Council meeting, alders approved a one-year acceleration of The Hub’s Phase II and established a timeframe for the proposed teen center in the Verona Road West/Jamestown neighborhood. That includes funding for feasibility studies and design leading up to the potential purchase or building of a facility in 2024-2025, moved up from 2030.
Both amendments to the 2022-2031 Capital Improvement Plan passed by a vote of 5-3, with Alds. Joe Maldonado (Dist. 1), Julia Arata-Fratta (D-2), Gabriella Gerhardt (D-2), Jay Allen (D-3) and Randy Udell (D-4) all voting in favor, and Alds. Dave Herbst (D-1), Shannon Strassman (D-3) and Jim Wheeler (D-4) voting against.
The Hub’s Phase II will include a community center on the south side of Traceway Drive across from the first phase of a park. Mayor Aaron Richardson’s draft plan proposed a two-year delay II to match delays the overall project has had so far, a move that city parks director Scott Endl had endorsed at a June council meeting.
The teen center, which was first placed in the city’s Capital Improvement Plan the year prior, had been delayed in the draft plan until 2030 so that while it remained on the city’s wish list, the draft plan focused on maintaining existing city infrastructure, Richardson’s letter at the beginning of the draft plan stated.
The amendment established plans for a $30,000 concept study for 2022, a $40,000 feasibility study and draft design in 2023 and the creation of the facility in 2024 or 2025, which could be either built new or be placed in a renovated building.
All amendments proposed for the draft plan were approved during the July 27 meeting. Other amendments included adding solar panels to new stormwater wells and pump facilities as they are built, fixes to the tennis courts at McKee Farms Park and stormwater improvements.
Richardson’s draft version of the Capital Improvement Plan released on June 4 limited funding for new projects and delayed replacements that the city could get a longer life out of, as he was concerned the city’s operational budget was growing larger and the Town of Madison annexation would put a strain on city finances for the next few years, he said at the June 14 Finance Committee meeting.
At the July 27 council meeting, The Hub and the teen center were the two most hotly contested amendments, as alders remained split on whether they felt community centers were the best avenue for improving teen services and reducing crime, and if the city should be paying for it. Those same arguments have repeatedly played out at council meetings in the past year as some alders have attempted to move the teen center timeline earlier during the budget process, and later attempted to authorize the release of funds for a community interest study.
Herbst told fellow alders he felt he could make a difference in District 1’s neighborhoods through his engagement with children, and said he believed that programming could be brought to the neighborhoods without an investment in a building and yearly operating costs.
“As an unpaid alder, I am down there daily to … be a mentor and get to know all of the kids, get to know what they like, give them advice, help them out,” he said. “Everything that Joe (Maldonado) has talked about what you’d do with a teen center, I agree with, those are all great things. But I think we can do that programming without spending a ton of money on a teen center.”
As Maldonado presented his year-by-year plan for the teen center’s development, he continued to advocate that the 600 youth who live in the area, half of which are living below the poverty line, could be served by more permanent programming that could be offered by the teen center.
“There are very few centers in our community that have teen programming at all, there’s … less that do it well in the capacity that’s needed in the community,” Maldonado said. “But there is a need.”
