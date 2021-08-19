People have a chance to attend a public meeting for the Cheryl Drive stormwater project, scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26. The meeting will be held at the Fitchburg City Hall council chambers, 5520 Lacy Road, and also online.
According to a news release from the City of Fitchburg, the goals of the project are twofold. Task 1 is a feasibility study to determine options to reduce flash flooding of the intersection and other nearby low areas along Cheryl Drive.
Task 2 is to research and determine what other communities do to aid in private backyard drainage problems, and put together a recommendation for a potential new backyard drainage program. If approved by the council, it would allow residents to apply for assistance resolving private backyard drainage problems.
The council chambers at Fitchburg City Hall (5520 Lacy Rd.) will be reserved for those who would like to join in person. Otherwise, people can attend online by registering in advance at.fitchburgwi.gov/2704/Cheryl-Drive-Stormwater-Project.