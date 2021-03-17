Property values will stay the same through 2021 – unless owners advise the City of Fitchburg their property values need to be modified.
City assessor Amy Mercer told the Star on Thursday, March 4, that due to COVID-19 and mounting workloads, her department will keep property assessments the same in 2021.
The decision to do a maintenance year doesn’t guarantee that taxes will change for 2022 – it simply means that whatever value a property was taxed on in the most recent tax cycle will stay the same. Whether taxes go up, down or stay the same depends on the mill rate of the charging entities, which includes the city, the school district the property is in, the county and Madison College.
The only way a property’s valuation will change, Mercer said, is if a property owner comes forward to the city to say they made improvements such as remodeling or home additions, or had devaluations due to demolitions. New construction will continue to be valued by the department. That information should be provided to the city assessing department by March 31 so the department can finalize the assessment roll.
Property owners who do not have any changes in their valuation will not get an assessment notice, but will still be able to contest their assessment through Open Book and Board of Review, for which dates have not been set yet.
The department plans to resume its valuation process in 2022.
Normally, when the city does revaluations of residential properties, they’re based on new information about the property, as well as home prices, Mercer said. For example: If three homes in a particular neighborhood sell for an average of 5% higher than the current valuation, the valuation of other homes in the same neighborhood will go up by the same percentage; the same is true for devaluations of residential property.