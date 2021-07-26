The City of Fitchburg has announced its finalists for its police chief position.
The four finalists – Lt. Scott Kleinfeldt from the City of Madison police department, chief Alfonso Morales from the City of Milwaukee who was retired after being ousted by the city’s police and fire commission but was reinstated earlier this month, chief Tony Ruesga from the Village of Cross Plains and Vic Siebeneck from Salt Lake City, Utah – were announced in a news release from the city on Monday, July 26. The candidates were selected by the city’s Police and Fire Commission, which has authority over personnel decisions within the police department.
The finalists will participate in a public reception at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 3, at the IUPAT Training Center, 5375 King James Way. During the public reception, community members will be able to listen to a moderated forum between the candidates and meet them afterward.
The public reception is a part of a five-month process to recruit a new police chief to succeed chief Chad Brecklin, who left the role to be the next city administrator as of July 12.
The city is planning to have its new police chief start in mid-September after the police and fire commission is expected to make its hiring decision in closed session the week of Aug. 16.