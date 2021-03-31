The city has narrowed its administrator search down to four applicants.
On Friday, March 26, the City of Fitchburg announced the four finalists, in alphabetical order: current city police chief Chad Brecklin, current city IT manager Matthew Prough, Onalaska city administrator Eric Rindfleisch and Madison Water Utility customer service supervisor André Small.
The four were first selected from an initial 31 applicants, mayor Aaron Richardson told the Star, and then a smaller group of 12 applicants who participated in phone interviews. Of the initial pool of candidates, many of them had Midwest ties, and all four finalists either work in or have had experience working in Wisconsin.
Richardson will make a recommendation for hire to the Common Council at its Tuesday, April 27, meeting; the new administrator would tentatively start in early to mid-June after an expected offer in early May.
The city will organize applicant interviews and public appearances on Thursday, April 8, and Friday, April 9, human resources manager Sarah Olson wrote to the Star in an email. On April 8, each finalist will have a professional panel interview in the morning, with a five-member community panel presentation in the afternoon – of which Olson said her department is looking into taping for the public to watch, but has not confirmed whether that will happen.
From 6:30-7:30 p.m. April 8, the city will hold a public reception at City Hall, where the candidates will be able to introduce themselves and answer a set of questions, Olson said. She added that there will be a virtual option. Because of current Public Health Madison and Dane County orders, masks will be required for those attending in person and there will be no food or refreshments offered.
On Friday, April 9, each finalist will meet with the entire Common Council in the morning, take a tour of the city during the mid-day and then have a one-on-one interview with Richardson in the afternoon, Olson wrote.
The city launched the administrator search in mid-January after the Common Council approved a voluntary resignation and separation agreement with former administrator Patrick Marsh that provided him six months salary. Marsh had been on administrative leave since late November.
His resignation negated the need for a third-party investigation into his conduct that the council had approved in November, and was not related to the investigation itself.
An administrator manages all of the city departments and provides information and policy alternatives to the mayor and Common Council as a liaison to staff. Administrator duties including helping prepare city operating budgets, working with elected officials on planning and capital improvement plans and attending all council meetings.
The base salary for the administrator is $120,000 and benefits. That base salary increases by $5,000 if the administrator relocates to live within the city, and decreases if they choose not to.
Chad Brecklin
Brecklin has been with the city’s police department for 22 years, starting as a police officer in 1999.
He came to the city after four years with the Village of Oregon Police Department. He held the roles of patrol sergeant, support and investigations lieutenant and operations lieutenant before becoming the police chief in 2018, succeeding former chief Thomas Blatter, according to his resume provided to the Star by the city.
In his current role, Brecklin manages a department with 64 full-time employees and manages an $8 million budget, his resume states.
Brecklin has a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Concordia University Wisconsin and a Bachelor's degree in Public Administration from Upper Iowa University. He serves as the president of the Dane County Chiefs of Police Association and has been on the United Way Law Enforcement and Leaders of Color Collaboration since 2019.
He also served as a youth athletics coach for football and basketball, and was the president of the New Glarus Youth Basketball Association for six years, according to Brecklin’s resume.
Matthew Prough
Prough has been with the city since 2004 in three different roles within the Information Technology department, with the last three years being the department’s director.
He came to the city after working with the state Supreme Court, Capitol Bank and Inacom Information Systems, all in technical and technology support roles. He started his career as a police officer in the City of Sheboygan.
In his current role, Prough manages a department with a $1 million budget and oversees the implementation and maintenance of the city’s technology services, his resume provided to the Star by the city states.
Prough has a Master’s degree in Project Management from University of Wisconsin-Platteville and a Bachelor’s degree in Behavioral Science and Law and a certificate in Criminal Justice from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Eric Rindfleisch
Rindfleisch has nearly a decade of experience in local government administration.
He’s been with the City of Onalaska for just shy of four years, and prior to that was in administrative roles in Lodi, McFarland and Edgar in northwest Wisconsin, according to his resume which was provided to the Star by the city. Prior to his administrative stints, Rindfleisch worked in sales management for companies in Wisconsin, Minnesota, California and Ohio, and was an alder for the City of Sheboygan for six years.
In his resume, Rindfleish outlines his experience with managing city departments and operations, budgetary and financial literacy and economic and community development where he’s been involved in planning efforts for downtown and commercial corridors.
Rindfleisch holds a Master’s degree in public and nonprofit administration from Metropolitan State University in St. Paul and Minneapolis and has a Bachelor’s degree in international relations from the University of Minnesota. He earned his Certified Public Manager accreditation from University of Wisconsin.
André Small
Small has worked in state and local government agencies for nearly a decade.
His current role is the customer service supervisor for the City of Madison Water Utility, and previously, he worked in multiple state departments including Corrections, Division of Family and Economic Security and Workforce Development in supervisory roles, according to his resume, which was provided to the Star by the city.
In his current role, Small supports 70,000 commercial and residential water utility accounts in the City of Madison, oversaw a billing implementation system and has helped mentor employees on dealing with difficult customer interactions.
Small also serves on the Equity and Inclusion committee to promote diversity within the utility, his resume states.
Small has a Ph.D in Education and Leadership and a Master’s degree in Science and Management, both from Cardinal Stritch University, and a Bachelor’s of Science in Industrial Engineering with a minor in Business Management from Western Illinois University.