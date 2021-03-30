The Hub off of Fish Hatchery Road could become the City of Fitchburg’s fifth community park.
Alds. Joe Maldonado (Dist. 1) and Julia Arata-Fratta (D-2) propose making The Hub, which is scheduled to be built in two phases adjacent to and across from Nine Springs Golf Course along Traceway Drive, a community park.
Alders first added The Hub to the city’s Capital Improvement Plan in August 2020, and implementation and construction of its first phase was included in the 2021 operating budget. Phase 1, which is expected to cost around $2.6 million, would be built on the north side of Traceway Drive, would include a 14,500-square foot covered outdoor recreation area, two community buildings, an adventure playground, bike tracks and a picnic area.
The community park designation would allow the city to use both park improvement fees, as well as parkland dedication fees that are earmarked for a specific area, to help fund the construction of the park; normally, parks that are not designated as community parks cannot take advantage of city-wide park improvement fees.
Both the Park Commission and the Finance Committee will consider the designation during meetings in April. Park Commission members first talked about a potential community park designation in February.
The final say on whether The Hub gets a community park designation would be left up to the council, which could consider it as early at its Tuesday, April 13, meeting.
According to a referral sheet included in the council agenda packet, The Hub would meet social and recreational needs of the neighborhood, which includes 2,500 residential units, much of it multi-family housing and apartments. It would also serve as a stabilizing catalyst for the North Fish Hatchery Road corridor, the document states, bringing with it new investments and enhancing property values.
Earlier this month, some alders raised concerns about approving pickleball courts at McGaw Park, seeking clarification on whether the use of both park improvement and parkland dedication fees there would result in less funding for The Hub. City finance director Misty Dodge and parks director Scott Endl reassured alders at the March 9 finance meeting there would be enough in parkland dedication fees to still contribute to The Hub, specifically from the Bowman Dairy apartment complex on Fish Hatchery Road, which will eventually pay in $680,000 in fees.
According to city standards for community parks described in the 2015-2020 Parks Open Space and Recreation Plan, The Hub would need to have at least five acres for every 1,000 people it serves with an average size of between 50-100 acres and be able to serve residents in a 2-and-a-half mile radius. In contrast, those designated as area parks would be expected to have four acres for every 1,000 people within a half-mile radius; neighborhood parks are 3 acres for every 1,000 people living within a quarter-mile radius.
Other community parks in the city include McKee Farms Park, Sunnyside Dog Park, McGaw Park and Nine Springs Golf Course. Often, community parks are also defined by the amenities provided that have the ability to attract all residents across Fitchburg, such as splash pads, pickleball courts or dog-friendly areas.