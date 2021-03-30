Proposed Traceway Drive community hub

An adventure playground and a bike track would be built as a part of the community hub project near Fish Hatchery Road. The community hub along Traceway Drive was one of the two projects approved in the Capital Improvement Plan by City of Fitchburg alders at their Tuesday, Aug. 11, meeting. The other, a teen center, would be placed in the former A-1 Furniture and Mattress building.

 Rendering courtesy Ayres

The Hub off of Fish Hatchery Road could become the City of Fitchburg’s fifth community park.

Alds. Joe Maldonado (Dist. 1) and Julia Arata-Fratta (D-2) propose making The Hub, which is scheduled to be built in two phases adjacent to and across from Nine Springs Golf Course along Traceway Drive, a community park.

Alders first added The Hub to the city’s Capital Improvement Plan in August 2020, and implementation and construction of its first phase was included in the 2021 operating budget. Phase 1, which is expected to cost around $2.6 million, would be built on the north side of Traceway Drive, would include a 14,500-square foot covered outdoor recreation area, two community buildings, an adventure playground, bike tracks and a picnic area.

Community hub, teen center added to city’s plans

The community park designation would allow the city to use both park improvement fees, as well as parkland dedication fees that are earmarked for a specific area, to help fund the construction of the park; normally, parks that are not designated as community parks cannot take advantage of city-wide park improvement fees.

Both the Park Commission and the Finance Committee will consider the designation during meetings in April. Park Commission members first talked about a potential community park designation in February.

The final say on whether The Hub gets a community park designation would be left up to the council, which could consider it as early at its Tuesday, April 13, meeting.

Proposed Traceway Drive community hub

One of the community buldings and the outdoor plaza that are included in the community hub project. The community hub along Traceway Drive was one of the two projects approved in the Capital Improvement Plan by City of Fitchburg alders at their Tuesday, Aug. 11, meeting. The other, a teen center, would be placed in the former A-1 Furniture and Mattress building.

According to a referral sheet included in the council agenda packet, The Hub would meet social and recreational needs of the neighborhood, which includes 2,500 residential units, much of it multi-family housing and apartments. It would also serve as a stabilizing catalyst for the North Fish Hatchery Road corridor, the document states, bringing with it new investments and enhancing property values.

Earlier this month, some alders raised concerns about approving pickleball courts at McGaw Park, seeking clarification on whether the use of both park improvement and parkland dedication fees there would result in less funding for The Hub. City finance director Misty Dodge and parks director Scott Endl reassured alders at the March 9 finance meeting there would be enough in parkland dedication fees to still contribute to The Hub, specifically from the Bowman Dairy apartment complex on Fish Hatchery Road, which will eventually pay in $680,000 in fees.

According to city standards for community parks described in the 2015-2020 Parks Open Space and Recreation Plan, The Hub would need to have at least five acres for every 1,000 people it serves with an average size of between 50-100 acres and be able to serve residents in a 2-and-a-half mile radius. In contrast, those designated as area parks would be expected to have four acres for every 1,000 people within a half-mile radius; neighborhood parks are 3 acres for every 1,000 people living within a quarter-mile radius.

Other community parks in the city include McKee Farms Park, Sunnyside Dog Park, McGaw Park and Nine Springs Golf Course. Often, community parks are also defined by the amenities provided that have the ability to attract all residents across Fitchburg, such as splash pads, pickleball courts or dog-friendly areas.

Email reporter Kimberly Wethal at kimberly.wethal@wcinet.com and follow her on Twitter @kimberly_wethal.​

Tags

News Editor

Kimberly Wethal joined Unified Newspaper Group in 2018, where she serves as the news editor for four publications and primarily covers the Verona Area School District and the City of Fitchburg. She previously was an intern with UNG starting in 2013.