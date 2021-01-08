Fitch-Rona EMS personnel started to receive their first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in late December and early January. EMTs and Fitch-Rona EMS employees qualify in the Tier 1a priority group, which includes health care professionals and other employees who work in a medical setting.
Fitch-Rona EMTs receive COVID-19 vaccine
Kimberly Wethal
