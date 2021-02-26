April 2020 Fitchburg Construction

Orange cones outnumber vehicles on Fish Hatchery Road, as the state’s “Safer at Home” mandate reduces the amount of traffic on area roads. The first phase of the reconstruction project, from the Beltline to Traceway Drive, took place in 2020, while the second phase of the project will take place in 2021.

The City of Fitchburg will host a public meeting next week about the upcoming Fish Hatchery Road construction.

The public information meeting will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 4. The second phase of the road construction project, which will run from Traceway Drive to Brendan Avenue, is expected to start later this spring.

The $20.3 million project was split into two phases to lower its cost in 2019, as it had been described by city officials as having an aggressive timeline. Public works director Bill Balke told the Star last year that the first phase of the project included reconstructing all six lanes of both north- and southbound Fish Hatchery Road, mitigating flooding through stormwater improvements and adding landscape planting and decorative paving.

Attendees are encouraged to participate virtually, with an in-person option available at City Hall, 5520 Lacy Road. Occupancy in the council chamber room remains limited to 10 people because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the city does have overflow rooms for attendees.

For more information, email Balke at bill.balke@fitchburgwi.gov or visit fitchburgwi.gov.

This year, the city will be starting off by having the public information meeting be virtual with a limited in-person option. The fully in-person 2020 Fish Hatchery Road public information meeting that was scheduled for March 12 was one of the city’s first casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic, where it was canceled the day before the the state ordered schools to close and a few days before the county imposed gathering limits.