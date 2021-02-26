The City of Fitchburg will host a public meeting next week about the upcoming Fish Hatchery Road construction.
The public information meeting will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 4. The second phase of the road construction project, which will run from Traceway Drive to Brendan Avenue, is expected to start later this spring.
The $20.3 million project was split into two phases to lower its cost in 2019, as it had been described by city officials as having an aggressive timeline. Public works director Bill Balke told the Star last year that the first phase of the project included reconstructing all six lanes of both north- and southbound Fish Hatchery Road, mitigating flooding through stormwater improvements and adding landscape planting and decorative paving.
Attendees are encouraged to participate virtually, with an in-person option available at City Hall, 5520 Lacy Road. Occupancy in the council chamber room remains limited to 10 people because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the city does have overflow rooms for attendees.
For more information, email Balke at bill.balke@fitchburgwi.gov or visit fitchburgwi.gov.