Fire displaces Madison family; pets killed

Madison’s Channel3000 reported Friday that several pets were killed and a family was displaced by a dryer fire at a home on Madison’s southwest side Wednesday afternoon.
Madison Fire Department officials said crews responded to the 4300 block of Doncaster Drive around 2:15 p.m. after a neighbor called 911 to report black smoke coming from the home. Arriving firefighters saw no smoke, but found signs a fire had burned for a long time and caused a “significant” amount of smoke damage through the home.
The residents weren’t home at the time of the fire, but an unspecified number of pets died. One cat was found alive in a room with a closed door that protected it from the smoke, and was taken to a veterinary clinic for evaluation.
Department officials said the fire started in a dryer in the basement and likely burned for hours before being extinguished when the flames burst a water pipe above the dryer. The dryer was too damaged for investigators to determine the exact cause of the fire, however.