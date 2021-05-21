On Thursday, May 20, the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the man killed in a single vehicle crash early Monday morning.
Omar Miranda Adame, 25, of Madison, was ejected from his vehicle after striking a utility pole around the 2500 block County Hwy. MM around 4:40 a.m. Monday, May 17. He was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other occupants of the vehicle.
According to a Fitchburg Police Department news release, preliminary investigation indicated speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash. Preliminary results of the examination confirm that Miranda Adame’s death was the result of injuries sustained in the crash, according to a May 20 news release from the medical examiner’s office.
Additional testing is underway at this time, and death remains under investigation by the Fitchburg Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.