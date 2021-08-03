Those working for both the City of Madison and Dane County will be required to either receive the COVID-19 vaccine or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test each week, officials announced in a virtual news conference Tuesday.
In addition, staff for both Dane County and the City will be required to wear masks while working in the City-County building, as will visitors to other city or county buildings, County Executive Joe Parisi and City of Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced during the conference.
The timeline for vaccinations is still being ironed out by the two municipalities, but they expect the new rules to be implemented over the next week or two.
“Don’t wait folks, now is the time. Everybody needs to get vaccinated,” Rhodes-Conway said in the conference, adding that the vaccine has been proven to be a safe way to tame the virus.
“We need to use it, and use it to its full potential so we can protect ourselves and each other from severe outcomes,” she said before thanking other businesses who have implemented similar vaccine requirements.
Neither municipality knows how many of its employees are currently vaccinated, but Parisi and Rhodes-Conway said they believe their staff closely resembles the community’s vaccination trends -- approximately eight of 10 adults in Madison who are eligible for the shot have received at least one dose, and Rhodes-Conway said some surveys indicate 9 of 10 city employees have been vaccinated.
“But we can do better. And we must do better, because this disease is only getting more contagious,” Rhodes-Conway said.
In mid-June, the average number of active confirmed COVID cases sat around seven in Dane County. That number was 66 on Aug. 3, an increase of 122% in new cases over a two-week period, according to county health department data. Hospitalizations remain stable, Rhodes-Conway said, and a large reason for this is because vaccinations are working.
Public Health Madison and Dane County released recommendations last week that all people older than the age of 2 wear face coverings in indoor settings and that K-12 environments should have all students and staff vaccinated regardless of vaccination status. Madison Metropolitan, Middleton-Cross Plains and Stoughton Area school districts have all required universal masking in their buildings for fall.
Parisi said the county has a priority of keeping both its workforce and the general public as safe as possible, and the new rules allow them to do this.
“The Delta variant doesn’t mess around. We will do what’s needed to protect our workforce and those they serve,” Parisi said of the vaccine requirement.
Both Parisi and Rhodes-Conway also asked other Dane County employers to consider similar mandates of their own employees. He said the Delta variant is “much more serious” than the original COVID-19 virus.
“I don’t know about you, but ‘return to normal’ sounds pretty good to me right now. So please, it’s time,” Parisi said. “Let’s put ourselves back on track and put COVID-19 behind us once and for all.”