A proposal to build a rehabilitation center off of South Fish Hatchery Road and Nobel Drive has received positive feedback from both the Common Council and the nearby residents, as multiple people lauded it as a project that fits the area.
Encompass Health is looking to build its first facility in Wisconsin at the southeastern corner of South Fish Hatchery Road and Nobel Drive. It would include a one-story, 47,000-square-foot in-patient rehabilitation center that would offer physical, occupational and speech-language therapy services.
Of the patients served at Encompass Health’s other rehabilitation facilities in 2020, a fifth of them needed neurological therapies, another fifth were recovering from strokes, and a tenth were working through disabling impairments, a presentation provided to the city states.
During its Tuesday, May 25, meeting, the Common Council granted Encompass Health a rezone of the property, one of the first steps in developing land. Other steps, such as getting approval from the council on the general development and specific implementation plans that outline the specifics aspects of a project, will need to be completed prior to building.
Encompass Health would build the rehabilitation facility in two phases, the first of which would include 40 private rooms and the main lobby area, with a groundbreaking planned for spring or summer 2022 and a grand opening in 2023.
During the May 25 Common Council meeting, alders and Encompass Health representative Sarina Davis spoke about how well-received the plans for the rehabilitation facility were received by the neighboring residents and businesses. In 2018 and 2019, a set of adjacent land parcels to those owned by Encompass Health became controversial after residents expressed displeasure over plans to build a 73-unit senior housing project, citing traffic concerns and what they felt was not a good fit for the land.
