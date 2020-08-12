For most drivers and passengers in vehicles, getting from point A to point B in Wisconsin is a safe experience, but for around 200 people a year, road trips turn fatal as a result of drunk driving.
That number comes from a news release put out by the Fitchburg Police Department, announcing the annual “Drive Sober Get Pulled Over” campaign, which runs Friday, Aug. 21 through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7.
Fitchburg police officers will be joining law enforcement agencies across the state in the campaign, with a goal of getting drunk or drugged drivers off the roads before they injure or kill themselves or other civilians.
In addition to 200 deaths, almost 3,000 injuries result from an average of over 5,000 alcohol related crashes per year, the release states.
While drunk driving fatalities have fallen nationally over the last 30 years, according to the release, drunk driving still accounts for a significant portion of total vehicle crash injuries and fatalities. The release states that law enforcement officers have also seen an increase in drugged driving, or operating a vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance.
Drunk or drugged driving convictions can lead to fines, loss of drivers’ licenses and jail time, according to the news release.