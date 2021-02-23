Starting in December, the state Department of Health Services started releasing COVID-19 data for cities, villages and townships, as well as school districts and ZIP codes.
The state Department of Health Services receives data from county health departments and hospitals that are uploaded into its electronic disease surveillance system by 9 a.m. the day of the report. At 2 p.m., the department releases new information on its website.
The Fitchburg Star has compiled the prevalence of COVID-19 in Fitchburg between Monday, Feb 15-22. The Star plans to keep running regular COVID-19 number updates to provide more information to readers.
Cumulative cases are a representation of all cases reported since March 15.
The data dashboard can be located at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/data.htm.
City of Fitchburg
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.29
• Cumulative cases: 2,397
• Change over since Monday, Feb. 15: 9
• Percentage positive since March 15: 8.35%