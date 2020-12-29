Verona, WI (53593)

Today

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 23F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 23F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected.