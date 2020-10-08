To increase the amount of affordable housing in the area, Dane County plans to spend $4.45 million on five projects, including a 126-unit complex in Fitchburg.
The county allocated $1.25 million to Oshkosh-based Northpointe Development for The Limerick, to be located in the Nine Springs Neighborhood.
All units, which meet the legal definition of affordable, will include 50 one-bedroom, 50 two-bedroom and 26 three-bedrooms units. According to a Sept. 18 county news release, seven units will be affordable at 30%, 69 units will be affordable at 50%, and 50 units will be affordable at 70-80% of the county median income. The federal Department of Housing and Urban Development defines an “affordable dwelling” as one that a household can obtain for 30 percent or less of its income.
Also, 100 units will be targeted toward seniors, and 26 units will be targeted toward families.
Other projects set for funding this year include $154,858 for an 11-unit project in Madison and $1.15 million for a 79-unit project in Verona.
In the news release, county executive Joe Parisi called housing affordability “one of the greatest challenges communities in Dane County will face as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.”
“Now more than ever, it’s critically important we focus on partnerships like these to create more affordable housing in our community,” he said. “The county’s support for these projects is an important step in our ongoing work to make affordable housing more accessible.”
The projects will be paid for through the Dane County Affordable Housing Development Fund, created in 2015 to establish a source of funding to assist in building affordable housing.
The county has awarded over $15.8 million to affordable housing projects, with a 51-49 percent split between projects inside and outside Madison. To date, 1,550 units have been created, with 1,374 (87.5%) considered affordable, according to the news release.