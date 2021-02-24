A portion of the gasoline savings the City of Fitchburg incurred last year will help staff pay for future hybrid and electric vehicle replacements.
The Common Council unanimously approved the transfer of money to a hybrid and electric vehicle fund at its Tuesday, Feb. 23, meeting.
Alders first discussed the concept of the vehicle expense fund during the Capital Improvement Project plan last year. The Council formally created it in November 2020 after passing an amendment to its 2021 operating budget.
Part of that amendment specified that the council could not move more than $20,000 in gasoline savings to the fund at the end of the year. Each year, alders will be required to vote on a budget amendment to move any excess savings, which requires at least two-thirds of the entire council’s approval.
Before the council can vote to move any excess gasoline savings into the fund, it must meet three requirements. In order to transfer funds, staff must have spent less on gasoline than what was allocated to the departments’ budgets. Additionally, the transfer of funds cannot cause any department, nor the city overall, to have a deficit.
Gasoline savings can be pulled from any department that already has a budget for it, and it can be transferred back if a department is in need of extra gasoline funds. City finance director Misty Dodge explained in an email to the Star on Feb. 24 that while gasoline charges are often combined with other vehicle maintenance and not readily available, she noted that the two departments that are the largest fuel users, the police and fire departments, collectively spent $30,000 less than they were budgeted for.
Ald. Gabriella Gerhardt (Dist. 2), who proposed the amendment to the 2021 budget that created the fund, said that because hybrid and electric vehicles are still a more expensive option, the fund allows staff to choose those vehicles without having to sacrifice elsewhere.
“We all know that gasoline prices were fairly cheap throughout 2020,” she said. “In my mind, this really is an opportunity for us to pay it forward … to a future year (and) invest in those hybrid vehicles, because eventually, gasoline prices will rise and we’ll want to have a more efficient fleet.”
Fitchburg has placed a focus on shifting its energy needs to renewable energy sources in the past decade. In 2010, the city joined the U.S. Mayors CLimate Protection Agreement, which committed it to having 25% of its energy needs met through renewable sources. It upped its commitment in 2019, when the council pledged that the city would get 100% of its energy from renewable energy sources by 2030.
Multiple city buildings, including the library, the public works department and the Marketplace and Syene Road fire stations were retrofitted to have solar panels, or built with the addition of them in mind.
And once the solar farm on the O’Brien property near Lacy Road and Seminole Highway is complete, the city will receive 500 kilowatts of energy created by the solar panels, which is double what the city was original allocated, after another contractor working with Madison Gas and Electric determined it didn’t need as much as it had been given.