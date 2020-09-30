To mitigate Lake Barney flooding – and to prevent more – the City of Fitchburg will need to install infrastructure to keep the water moving downstream.
That was the message presented to alders at the Wednesday, Sept. 23, Committee of the Whole meeting, where Emmons and Olivier Resources, Inc. water resources engineer Nicholas Hayden provided three solutions to keep water moving out of the Lake Barney area and return it to a more manageable height.
Lake Barney, which sits near the top of the Badfish Creek Watershed, has grown from a 32-acre body 33 years ago to around 800 acres during times of heavy rains – caused by climate change, Hayden said – and has continued to cause problems for Fitchburg and Oregon residents. In addition to the individual costs that are in the hundreds of thousands to keep the water at bay, the glacial kettle has also put pressure on the water table, causing fields to flood and drowning out the roots of trees that predate the Revolutionary War.
The lake reached a peak height of 949’ above sea level in 2019, seven feet higher than it has been historically based on aerial photographs.
And after years of flooding, figuring out how to drain the water safely without disrupting the areas downstream continues to be complicated because of who owns what land surrounding it.
The affected areas include jurisdictions of Fitchburg and the town and village of Oregon, as well as protected federal Fish and Wildlife land managed by the state Department of Natural Resources and farmland owned by the state Department of Corrections.
All three solutions have the same core elements, Hayden told the council -- creating an outlet to control lake elevation and how quickly water is released from the lake, and a ditch flowing to the east along the Rotary Bike Trail to Cusick Parkway to bring water downstream into the Village of Oregon.
City environmental engineer Claudia Guy said the next step in the process is conducting a cost-benefit analysis for each option to examine the upfront costs for design and construction and the annual cost for maintenance, in comparison to the annual benefit each level would provide. It is expected to be completed around November.
“The goal is to find a balance between the costs, benefits and long-term maintenance obligations of these three options,” Hayden said.
Mitigation options
The three options will require the city to balance the benefit to the area, with potential cost of creating the outlet and ditch, as well as its maintenance.
The first option would keep the lake level 942’ above sea level, the level at which it sat in 2017, as well as in previous years based on historical aerial photographs from the 20th century, and parts of the last 20 years, when the lake was not overcapacity. When it was at 942’, the lake would fluctuate with high levels during periods of heavy rains or snowmelt but would return back to normal, Hayden said.
The second would bring the lake down to 944’ feet, leaving less room for flood storage in the event of significant rainfall. It would keep Lake Barney larger than its historical size of 32 acres, but would shrink it from where it sits now.
The final option would be to bring the lake down to 945’ feet, which would minimize the lake level slightly but leave the area prone to overflowing.
If the lake were brought back down to 942’, it would have benefits on groundwater management surrounding the lake during periods of heavy rain, with the map of land showing those benefits get smaller with the 944’ and 945’ options, Hayden said.
“We know that can reduce flooding and allow these lands to be more usable,” he said. “With this concept, it’s not just water right at the surface … even if we’re not seeing wetlands and ponds due to groundwater, we still know it’s having an effect on the usability of the land.”
The ditch that is put in between Lake Barney and Cusick Parkway will be flat because of the area’s topography, Hayden said, and will require regular maintenance to reduce sediment build-up and vegetation growth. The water the Cusick Parkway culvert would run into sits at 940’ above sea level, giving the water just between 2-5’ of downward slope in any of the options.
Hayden explained that the ditch would be more functional if it was steeper – meaning water would travel more efficiently out of a 945’ outlet than a 942’ one.
“Not saying it would be steep enough to be maintenance-free, but it would be more functional than the very flat ditch,” he said.
Reclaiming the land
The benefits for bringing the lake down to a lower level is more than just reducing flooding.
Guy said that aspects such as landowner peace of mind and protection cost, as well as devaluation of property, would not be included in that potential annual benefit number, but were important to consider.
“There’s not always a dollar value you can put on certain things,” she said.
With a lower lake height, at 942’, 71 acres of farmable land would be able to be used again, including 30 in the city of Fitchburg, Hayden said. For the 944’ and 945’ options, the number of acres that could be usable hasn’t been calculated yet.
Tom Thayer, who has spent close to $100,000 to run pumps and place flood barriers up on his property to keep Lake Barney away from his home for at least a year and a half, said he has lost all income from his 40 acres of farmland surrounding his house because of the flooding.
Thayer was able to find someone who was willing to farm the land for no cost this year, just so that some crops might get taken off of it and reduce the maintenance he would have to put into it himself.
“We’ve lost all of our woodlands,” Thayer told the council. “This is something serious for all the people in the south Fitchburg area, and all the farmers, which need help desperately in today’s economy.”
John Freiburger, who lives across the street from Thayer and Lake Barney, and has spent tens of thousands to take down trees, said that in his conversations with the state DNR, staff are interested in bringing the lake’s water level back down to 942’ so that birds can nest in the area again.
Frieburger also told the council that he believed that the state Department of Corrections, which also owns land near Lake Barney would be interested in assisting with the maintenance of the ditch because it has the equipment to do it. He added that the Village of Oregon’s bike trail, even with little rain in July, still has 16 inches of water over it and the village has been unsuccessful in attempting to negotiate a new location for it.
“Therefore, there is a significant value – between $400,000 and $1 million – for the restoration of the lake level where the existing trail can be used,” Freiburger said. “The last thing we’d want to do is come in at a 945’ lake level and have six inches of water over a bike trail on the south side of the lake – it wouldn’t make a lot of sense.”