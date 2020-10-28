Three of Fitchburg’s polling locations will have a second tabulator to help process thousands of absentee ballots on Nov. 3.
Clerk Tracy Oldenburg told the Star on Friday, Oct. 23, that Districts 2, 3 and 4 will have a second tabulator to feed absentee ballots into, so that in-person voters on Nov. 3 aren’t slowed down with waiting for the tabulator to be available. Turnout in District 1, which will only have one tabulator on Election Day, has historically been lower by several hundreds, if not sometimes thousands, of votes cast.
Oldenburg said poll workers will start counting absentees right away when polls open at 7 a.m. in an effort to get the thousands returned for each district counted before polls close.
“We’re not really seeing that much of an issue with being able to process them all; however, we’re not going to sacrifice accuracy for time,” she said. “In the past, what we’ve done is we’ve waited an hour or two, just so that the people coming in to vote can get those earlier voting numbers, so they can say, ‘hey, I’m No. 1!’”
Across the country, the presidential election will look different this year from how it did in previous years. In addition to needing to adhere to social distancing requirements within the polling locations, clerks have seen high numbers of absentee ballot requests and higher levels of in-person early voting than in prior years.
While clerks have generally been encouraging residents to vote absentee to reduce congestion at the polls, questions of whether mailed-in ballots will be counted have been raised, even as the U.S. Postal Service reversed new operational policies earlier this year that critics decried as a means of sabotaging mailed absentee ballots. Perceived longer round-trips for mailed-in ballots has prompted more people to take advantage of early in-person voting hours throughout the U.S.
More than 80% of votes cast in Fitchburg in both the April and August elections this year were either mailed-in or in-person absentee.
Oldenburg said a larger number of poll workers will be dedicated to processing absentees at each location – in elections where the number of absentee ballots is closer to the average, there are four people in every district who are assigned to process absentees. That number is higher for this election, Oldenburg added, with at least six poll workers assigned to absentees per location, with the possibility of those running check-in stations being transitioned over to absentee processing.
Other than more absentee processors, the rest of the process for holding an election in the middle of a pandemic has been streamlined, Oldenburg said, as this is the third this year where poll workers and voters have worn masks and been separated by plexiglass shields, and sanitation has been frequent.
“With the April election, we learned a lot about PPE, what was needed, and cleaning and supplies to keep the workers and the voters safe,” she said. “And then in August, we streamlined it even more.”
Another part of the city’s preparations for the Nov. 3 election involves setting up a completely new polling place for District 1, after alders spent the later part of August and all of September searching for new location options. The city’s previous polling place, at the Marketplace Drive fire station, was outside of District 1 and alders argued that it required people to either walk across or along two major thoroughfares to get there. That, or have a reliable car, which not all people who live in the district have access to.
The Common Council voted to change the location to Little John’s, at 5302 Verona Road, at its meeting in the last week of September after two failed attempts in the month prior. The polling location is accessible off of Anton Drive and Carriage Street.
Following the change of the polling location, the city has put out information about the changed polling location and sent postcards to registered voters, and alders have done social media campaigns. Throughout the district, yard signs stating the change of the polling location seems to be a regular fixture, at least every few blocks.
“(Ald. Dorothy Krause) sent me an email with a map drawn up of all of where they have a sign placed, and she said, ‘You can’t drive anywhere on this side of town without seeing a sign,’” Oldenburg said.