The City of Fitchburg will study the feasibility of creating a teen center in the next few years.
New members of the Common Council and a reduced scope from the initial proposal for the study helped the plan pass the Common Council 7-1 on Tuesday, May 11. The bid process for the study is expected to take months.
Alders authorized city community planner Wade Thompson to bid out for the teen center study based on money already allocated to it, which is around $29,950. The bid for the study must go out with the current level of fundraising, additional donations could still alter the finalized project.
A reduced scope for the study will mean whatever entity conducts the study will survey fewer people in the area where the center would be located – the city’s Jamestown neighborhood on the northwest side – city community planner Wade Thomspson told the council.
Ald. Dave Herbst (Dist. 1) voted against, saying he wanted to see the group backing it raise funds for the initially planned study, which would have cost $40,000. On April 13, the council rejected a proposal by Ald. Joe Maldonado (D-1) to use $11,003 in Fitchburg Fund money to bridge the gap between the money already raised and the goal. Three alders voted against the budget amendment, which requires a two-thirds majority.
The Fitchburg Fund, which was approved in November 2019, is a pilot fundraising campaign between the city and United Way to support youth education programs through the Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative, a referral sheet for the agenda item states. The funds went unused last year.
At the April 13 meeting, alders who voted against the amendment said they didn’t want more taxpayer dollars going toward the study. At the May 11 meeting, some expressed frustration over what they felt was the lack of planning for the teen center, the changing funding levels of the study and an erosion of trust in the government, as a resolution that had been defeated was back a month later.
Ald. Julia Arata-Fratta (D-2), one of the alders who sponsored the resolution, admitted to fellow alders that the way she and Ald. Joe Maldonado (D-1) went about proposing the teen center during the budget process last fall was flawed. She added that they wanted to use the study to determine community needs to aid in future planning.
During the 2021 operating budget process, Maldonado had proposed purchasing a building off Anton Drive for the center and offered up a slate of amendments to pay for it, many of which failed as tiebreaker votes from Mayor Aaron Richardson.
“This study is going to be the first step in working on that,” Arata-Fratta said. “We recognize we made a mistake with the project, and we are trying to fix it.”
The promise of using the teen center study for planning appeared to be enough to persuade other alders who were visibly frustrated with the resolution to authorize its bid process. Ald. Randy Udell (D-4) told Maldonado that while he fully supported the teen center study, he was concerned about how the funding levels of the study had changed since last fall.
“You’re still going to get my support, but I will tell you, (Joe), you sure know how to move goalposts,” he said. “There’s a level of frustration here … but one has to wonder, what are we getting for $29,000, when it started at when I talked to you, (it was) $100,000?”
Ald. Jim Wheeler (D-4) said he was disturbed by the resolution returning. He compared it to when residents sued the city over open meeting requirements in 2018 after a rezoning process was reopened without a public hearing – giving residents the impression an issue was resolved, only to take them by surprise when it came back to council.
Wheeler voted in favor, indicating that his vote turned on a promise that the study was only the starting point of the planning process.
“I want it to succeed. But as I watched the budget process, it has raised some red flags,” he said. “Promises have been made to raise a lot of money, and basically, those promises haven’t been kept.”
