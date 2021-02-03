The City of Fitchburg will need to budget for at least 15 new employees in the coming years as it prepares to annex the Town of Madison.
But some of that cost will come before the town dissolves into Fitchburg.
City finance director Misty Dodge provided the Common Council an update on the need for new employees during a presentation at a Wednesday, Jan. 27, Committee of the Whole meeting. During the presentation, she outlined the need for at least 15 new employees spread across city departments including police, the senior center and public works. Many of those will need to start in months leading up to October 2022, when the town officially dissolves.
The Town of Madison’s dissolution is a 20-year agreement between the cities of Fitchburg and Madison, as well as the township. That’s because continuous annexation of town lands has made it difficult to provide public services.
The agreement the jurisdictions signed in 2002 will allocate 196 acres of land to Fitchburg, with the parcels located just south of the Beltline west of Fish Hatchery Road, and west of Rimrock Road in the Southdale neighborhood.
The Fish Hatchery Road acquisition will include the Zimbrick complex, which is contained within 16 acres and includes four of its dealerships and its body shop. The Southdale neighborhood makes up the other 180, and is approximately 50% commercial land, with the other significant piece of it being single- and multi-family homes.
According to the presentation, the portion being annexed to the city has $120 million in value as of January 2020. Of the 165 parcels being brought into the city, two of them are considered tax-exempt.
Some of those new employees were included in the city’s 2021-2030 Capital Improvement Plan: a senior center social worker who would start in July 2022; a maintenance worker shared by the public works and parks departments who would start in October 2022; three new police officers who would start in January 2022; and additional election worker staff as the city considers adding a fifth polling location in time for the November 2022 general election.
Other new employees that will be needed, but weren’t in the Capital Improvement Plan include a GIS coordinator, a new firefighter/inspector and an assistant public works director.
Many of the new jobs do not have a determined start date, according to Dodge’s presentation, but many others will need to be hired prior to the annexation, which means the city will need to pay for the some of the roles before it has access to an increased levy limit from the current town properties.
Dodge said she also anticipates having additional infrastructure costs with roads, bridges and stormwater utilities, with many of those future costs still unknown.
“Infrastructure needs is really the big wild card,” she said. “Generally, when a municipality is nearing its end, it’s not going to invest in its infrastructure, so my gut (feeling) is that the infrastructure that we get will probably need some maintenance, but we don’t know to what level yet.”
Creating further challenges is the lack of approved staff hires in the 2020 and 2021 budget cycles, as mayor Aaron Richardson has limited the number of new staff requests that have been approved in the following year’s operating budgets.
Richardson told the alders at the Jan. 27 meeting that he thinks the new staff additions will be the most challenging part of annexing parts of the Town of Madison for the 2022 budget. He added he wasn’t yet sure where the city was going to be able to find funds to add hundreds of thousands in revenue to pay new employees in the city’s already tight budget.
“I’ve talked for a couple of years now about the cost of the town, and how we can’t do pet projects, and this right here is why,” he said. “These positions are expensive, and they are necessary, and right now, a lot of these departments are already struggling to do what they need to do for our citizens.”
Richardson clarified in a tweet on Wednesday, Feb. 3, that he doesn't plan to hire all of the new positions within 2022, but will spread it out over three years.