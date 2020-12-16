The City of Fitchburg will start the process of aldermanic redistricting in 2021.
Mayor Aaron Richardson announced during the Tuesday, Dec. 8, Common Council meeting that the city would form an ad-hoc committee for redistricting to be chaired by Ald. Randy Udell (Dist. 4). It will include six residents – one from each district and two at-large, with one person being specifically from a rural area – and city staff such as the clerk and the administrator.
Recruiting for the committee will start in January and go through March, Richardson said. Members will be appointed in April, and by June, they will provide options to the council before it votes on redistricting in July.
The state requires that municipalities redistrict following the decennial federal census, and do so in a way that keeps districts contiguous. What district a person lives limits who can run for a position – only those who live in a specific district are allowed to represent it.
Residents on the ad-hoc committee will be able to vote on the restricting proposals, while city staff members cannot, Richardson said.
He added that he doesn’t want redistricting to be a political exercise, so anyone he appoints to the ad-hoc committee cannot have previously been an elected official, and anyone who serves on the committee can’t then run for Common Council within a year. Anyone who was on the redistricting committee 10 years ago also won’t be appointed, Richardson added, to ensure new voices are brought in.
He said the most important aspect of the redistricting committee is ensuring there isn’t any gerrymandering of districts and that new districts don’t create voter confusion.
“I don’t think that’s been a problem in the past, but I think that’s an important thing to say and more of an issue on the state and federal level than it is here,” Richardson said. “I also want to make sure we keep neighborhoods intact – I don’t want to have lines split down the middle and be confusing for people.”
The city will not be able to take into consideration the 1,500 people who will become Fitchburg residents in October 2022, when the Town of Madison dissolves, during redistricting decisions in 2021.