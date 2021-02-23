Fitchburg voters participated in the Tuesday, Feb. 16, primary at around half the rate last year’s primary.
The 12% turnout comes amid a similar slate of local races – both the 2020 and 2021 ballots contained a three-way race for an aldermanic district, a school board primary and a race for a state-level seat.
The 2021 February primary brought 2,244 voters, with the highest percentage of them in a district that had no local races. The February 2020 primary had 3,780 voters, or 23% voter participation. The city has nearly 3,000 more registered voters in February 2021 than it did at this time last year, totalling 18,810, which explains why more voters result in a lower turnout percentage.
District 2 had the highest turnout this year, at 14.9%, or 758 voters. Voters there only had the option to vote for the seven-way state superintendent race. Voters there chose Sheila Briggs as their first preferred candidate with 256 votes, with Jill Underly – who ultimately came in first in the statewide race – tallying 234. The state-wide second-place finisher Deborah Kerr, who will move on to the April contest, received 109 votes from District 2 voters.
District 3 had the second-highest turnout at 11.9%, at 582 voters. That district’s ballot had a primary for a seat on the Common Council, and some voters in the southern section of the district are in the Oregon School District, which had a four-person primary for an Area I seat.
The aldermanic primary for the District 3 seat was as close as it could be, with a singular vote separating the second and third place finishers, Shawnicia Youmas (185 votes) and Nicholas DiMiceli (184), respectively. The top-vote getter, Jay Allen had 192.
District 4’s turnout was 11.3%, with much of the district also having a choice in the school board race. Of the 644 District 4 voters, 254 of them voted in the school board race, which ultimately had Mary Lokuta and Joshua King emerge as the district-wide winners with a combined 75% of the vote.
District 1, which had only a state superintendent race, had the lowest voter turnout of the four, with 8.1%.
The percentage of absentee votes cast stayed above 50% in each district, with nearly 57% of them returned through mail or done during early voting hours. The percentage of absentee ballots dipped significantly from the three previous elections that have occurred since the start of the pandemic last March – no election saw less than 78% of the votes cast as absentee.