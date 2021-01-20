The City of Fitchburg has released a survey on what attributes its next administrator should have.
The survey was released on Wednesday, Jan. 20, a little more than a week after the voluntary resignation agreement between former administrator Patrick Marsh and the Common Council was approved. In it, the survey asks what respondents from the community, business owners and city staff feel are important personal and professional characteristics of the next administrator, as a way of guiding the mayor and the council in its selection process.
Some of the personal qualities respondents can choose from include respect, integrity, diversity and inclusivity focused, and a team player; the list of professional qualities includes attributes such as local government experience, strong written communication, active listening and planning experience.
The application process is expected to start on Monday, Feb. 8, according to a city news flash, with a selection of a new administrator in April or May.
While the city searches for a new administrator, city economic development department director Mike Zimmerman will lead his department, as well as public works and planning and zoning and serve as the contact for alders to want to talk to city staff. Finance director Misty Dodge will manage her department and assist in the management of all other departments and serve as the contact person for internal communications.
The survey is available online at fitchburgwi.gov, or in paper form that can be picked up in the lobby entrance of City Hall.