The City of Fitchburg has hired a contractor as a pre-emptive solution to raze 11 units in a mobile home park deemed uninhabitable, should the owners not complete the demolitions themselves.
The Common Council voted at its meeting June 23, to approve a $44,000 contract with The Marc A. Jones Co., LLC, to demolish the units in the Country View Mobile Home park, 2151 Hwy. MM, on the city’s east side. Should the city need to deploy the contractor to the mobile home park, the park’s owners Christopher and Donna Reeves would foot the cost of the demolition on their next round of property taxes, city administrator Misty Dodge said during the council meeting.
The city is moving forward with having a contractor on retainer because park owners are considered to be in contempt of a Dane County court order requiring them to remove a specific number of trailers by a certain date, and all of the trailers by July 1. Donna Reeves testified during a hearing on June 21 they had not complied with the court’s order, but it had not been due to intentional disregard. According to online court records, she told Dane County Judge Frank D. Remington she had scheduled a contractor to raze the mobile home units on July 12.
Dodge said because the process to get the uninhabitable mobile home units has been drawn out, the city wants to have a contractor on retainer just in case.
“We did hear recently that the property owner has made movement after all, and that there’s at least a contract signed (for razing) and a down payment made, so there’s a chance that maybe the property owners will raze them,” she said.
On Jan. 5, the Reeves and Country View Mobile Home Community, LCC, filed a complaint challenging the raze order issued by the city a month earlier. It states that Country View has been pursuing a plan to repair the mobile homes so they can be sold or leased, and claims the repairs have not been made because of litigation costs associated with renewing its license with the city in 2019, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.
City building inspection department employee Jack Pearson describes the mobile home park property as declining in aesthetic appearances over the past two years and claims the driveway through the park is in poor condition, with no attempts to correct it, in a July 23, 2019, memo filed in Dane County Court. Pearson also describes the trailers as unfit for use and states they constitute a chronic public nuisance.
“There are trailers that are mold infested, layered in garbage, unsecured and may not be structurally sound,” Pearson wrote in the memo. “There have been garbage and trash issues, lack of lawn maintenance and proper snow and ice removal. There is one trailer that has a large tree growing in the structural outer membrane.”