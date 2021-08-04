During a public forum for the City of Fitchburg’s next police chief, all four candidates seemed to speak in lockstep with one another for what they wanted for the department: Accountability, community building, diversity and policies that support officers to do good policing.
The forum, held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, featured candidates Scott Kleinfeldt, Alfonso Morales, Tony Ruesga and Vic Siebeneck, who answered questions in a round-robin fashion that were posed by moderator mayor Aaron Richardson.
Kleinfeldt is a special events lieutenant the City of Madison police department; Morales was most recently the chief in the City of Milwaukee and recently settled with its Common Council for $627,000 after being ousted by the city’s police and fire commission last August; Ruesga is the police chief the Village of Cross Plains; and Vic Siebeneck is the chief in Salt Lake City, Utah.
The city announced the candidates were announced in a news release on Monday, July 26.
The public reception is a part of a five-month process to recruit a new police chief to succeed chief Chad Brecklin, who left the role to be the next city administrator as of July 12.
The city is planning to have its new police chief start in mid-September after the Police and Fire Commission is expected to make its hiring decision in closed session at an August meeting. The PFC is planning to meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, and the agenda for the meeting states the body could discuss whether to pass any of the four candidates along for further background checks, and could discuss its decisions in open session afterward.
The following quotes are excerpts from the forum, which involved questions submitted by the community and approved by the PFC. Candidates had three minutes to answer each question during the forum; quotes are trimmed for brevity and clarity.
The full forum can be viewed in both English and Spanish on the city’s website, fitchburgwi.gov, or by going to Fitchburg Access Community Television’s YouTube page.
Q: Each candidate should describe their qualifications and their interest in being the next police chief.
Kleinfeldt: I really want Fitchburg, and the chief position here, because it’s the right opportunity for me at the right time in my life. I’m a little bit older, I’m positioned perfectly in my family situation right now, to take on this added responsibility of being chief. Fitchburg’s forward-thinking, I like the ideas the city has proposed with neighborhood hubs, teen centers, and that fits my background with engagement.
Morales: I have a lot to offer to the City of Fitchburg. I came from a city where I spent a lot of time in law enforcement away from my family – I have a beautiful son and daughter. I have a lot of family, eight sisters and nieces and nephews I want to catch up with. But I still have a passion for law enforcement – I still have a passion where I want to work with the community, work with the youth and also mentor a police department – that I believe I can accomplish.
Ruesga: I have a very extensive background in diversity, I am also a second-generation Mexican American … the reason I chose Fitchburg is because of the opportunity – you have an awesome city with diversity. There are opportunities to grow relationships, and I believe that with my experience of building relationships … I think that would come in handy here. We need to get back to the basics of “police are the people, and the people are the police.”
Siebeneck: I’ve always had that desire to help, to mentor officers, and help provide training and direction, because they’re here for the right reason and they need to be fostered.
Q: What is your vision for the City of Fitchburg police department in the next five years?
Morales: Externally, what’s going on in Fitchburg? It’s a growing city, it sounds like it’s growing by 1,000 residents a year … if the City of Fitchburg grows, the city entities, the city services need to grow with it … if we’re going have an accredited law enforcement agency that can handle the volume and do community policing and utilizing the strategies we need, it’s going to need to be staffed properly.
Ruesga: A department that is strong and a foundation of service, that is anchored down by two key principles, which is accountability and transparency. Without either of those two, service is not going to work. I envision a police department that is out of their squad cars, that is interacting with the community, that is capitalizing on all windows of opportunity.
Siebeneck: My five-year vision for Fitchburg is to enhance trust within the community and the police department, as well as within the police department. That goes across the board. And, quite simply, to provide the best possible officers in the field serving the community, following best practices … that are vetted and shown to be national best practices.
Kleinfeldt: My vision for the police department … is to become a national leader in effective policing and engagement within five years. This can be done relatively easily with the foundation that has already been established with the police department, and the key here is creating a winning culture within the department where the employees feel valued, they have a voice and they truly enjoy and love coming into work, and serving the community.
Q: The community survey we conducted has indicated concerns of increasing crime and theft, especifically auto theft, and burglary. What strategies would you implement in order to reduce these crimes?
Ruesga: It starts with one-on-one contacts with the community, find out what’s happening, why it’s happening. It’s patrol-centered, a lot of what we do is patrol-centered, they’re the first on the scene. Second would be to invest in the community, look for opportunities for (grants), opportunities to have well-trained officers that can identify issues before they happen.
Siebeneck: One of the strategies I would use (is) I would be leaning on my data-led policing models. I would be leaning on my information. We don’t know what we don’t know. What I’d learn from this is where our hotspots are … in order to have true proactive policing, and officers to have non-committed time to actually proactively police the neighborhoods, requires staffing.
Kleinfeldt: We know who’s committing these crimes, and it’s now time for the justice system, politicians, everyone to put pressure so that these kids are held accountable for their actions. A couple things we can do: Crime prevention through community engagement … we can’t just arrest our way out of this problem, we have to think long-term. We have to hold the kids accountable, but we also have to build systems so that this doesn’t happen in the future. That’s where these neighborhood hubs, these teen centers, come into play.
Morales: You know who the people are that are committing the crimes, but we don’t know the root causes of what’s going on. You have to identify the root causes, and that means all hands on deck … there’s a lot that can be done when everybody brings their data to the table and shares it. We don’t hold someone else accountable, we hold ourselves accountable when we come to the table and we identify ways that we can do something to help the problem.
Q: Describe how you plan to ensure trust between police and the communities you serve, especially the immigrant communities?
Siebeneck: Trust is the pinnacle of law enforcement – we have to have the trust from the community, because again, the community grants us our legitimacy. We as police officers have one of the biggest responsibilities known to man, and that’s the ability to make that decision to take away someone’s freedom from them based on probable cause, or violations of the law … we have to overcome that fear, that culturally ingrained view of the police department and police officers.
Kleinfeldt: Be present, be honest, be transparent, with the community and in the community. Be open to having those tough conversations about systematic racism, about implicit bias. Having those conversations in the community, particularly in the immigrant community, is extremely important. Officers need to be vulnerable.
Morales: We engage with the community by engaging from the top on down. As the chief of police, you have to lead the example and engage. Policing now is different than what it used to be, where you only saw the police officer, maybe a sergeant, at the street level. During my time as chief and even before that as captain and before that, I spent some time walking the neighborhoods once a week. I’d pick a different neighborhood to walk – I knocked on doors, I talked to people, I frequented local businesses, identifying what their needs and wants are.
Ruesga: I think that any police department that says they have the complete trust of their community is off-base. Trust is a journey that you'll never actually reach, and as soon as you understand that, the quicker you will get to actually making some changes. Trust has to be garnered by several different ways – police contacts, and it’s gotta start from the top. You’ve gotta set the tone – the chief of police has to set the tone of the department.
Q: As a police chief, there will be a variety of expectations of you from your department and the community. As chief, how will you manage both supporting your staff and impartial policing?
Kleinfeldt: I think everyone has the right to feel respected, included and safe in their workplace, their community and this country. We need to make policies and procedures that involve community input, that are run through the racial equity and social justice lens, so we know our policies and procedures are not having a disproportionate effect on communities of color. Internally, a department needs to strive for diversity and a more diverse workplace that exceeds the demographic makeup of the city.
Morales: In the last year and a half, law enforcement has taken some extensive criticism … I have to support you. You have a tough job, and I have to support you. But at the same time, we have to hold you accountable. We talk about fair and impartial policing and implicit biases – I am well-versed in that piece … we know that we all have implicit biases, but we have to learn – especially for a generation that is used to the cell phone – is we have to get back to our social skills. How we communicate with the public will diffuse a ton of these complaints and how people think they’re being treated unfairly, or maybe they are being treated unfairly. The way you communicate is important.
Ruesga: Supporting (officers) from the chief of police position, the way I envision it, is through education, making sure that you are well-trained, that you have the tools that you need to succeed, that you’re given every opportunity, which leads to my next point – fairness, making sure that you all have opportunities to shine, communication, making sure the chief of police is approachable.
Siebeneck: I believe firmly in being honest and open in my communications with both members of the community, as well as with my police officers. Sometimes those discussions are not easy to have, sometimes the truth just stinks. But you deserve that, the officers deserve that as well.
Q: Officers tend to want a chief who will have their back when community issues arise. How would you, or how will you?
Morales: It’s not about having an officer’s back, to support the officers when they are right, but also communicating to the public when they are right. When they are wrong, I’ll be the first one to get out there publicly and say what our mistakes were, and what corrections are being done. That’s part of transparency … if a citizen comes and makes a complaint, it has to be investigated, it has to be written down by a supervisor.
Ruesga: Do I have your back? Of course I have your back, if you do what’s right. In this profession, we can’t have bad apples, it’s just not possible. It’s comparable to an airplane pilot – we just can’t have bad apples. Would you fly in a plane if half the time, the pilot doesn’t land? Of course not – we have to be properly trained, we have to be held accountable, we have to be transparent with our community, we have to be doing something to be ensuring the trust of our community.
Siebeneck: As the chief, or the executive leader of an organization, you are responsible. So that comes down to, now we’ve got to look at policies. A large percentage of our officers are good officers, and no one dislikes a bad cop (more) than a good cop … so when an officer violates policy, or does something wrong, we need to look at that policy, and look at how that policy is trained. Because it all comes back to policies and procedures, but we have a responsibility to make sure our training matches our expectations as an organization.
Kleinfeldt: Bottom line, I’m going to support you if you’re following policies, procedures and laws, if you’re acting in the public’s best interest, if you’re following the mission and the values of the department and community, I have your back. If you’re not – if you’re not serving with respect, if you’re dishonest, I’m not going to have your back. Everybody needs to hold each other accountable … there is no room for dishonesty in police work.