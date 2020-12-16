The Dane County Office of Energy and Climate Change has selected the City of Fitchburg as a recipient of its first climate champion award.
City sustainability specialist Phil Grupe, whose role is focused on the city’s energy use and energy commitments, said there’s a lot the city has done as a municipality to reduce its consumption and strive for energy independence.
Receiving this recognition from the county is a validation of those efforts, Grupe said.
“Fitchburg both as a municipality and also as a broader community have really made it clear that responding to climate change and more broadly, being responsible environmental stewards, is important to us,” he said. “We try hard to recognize the goals of the community and to respond accordingly.”
Grupe said an aspect of the county’s climate action plan, adopted in April 2020, includes recognizing municipalities, cities and towns within the county which have made significant progress on their own climate commitments that fall within Dane County’s larger climate goals.
In the last decade, the city has taken steps to be more energy conscious. In 2010, the city joined the U.S. Mayors Climate Protection agreement and committed to 25% renewable energy usage by 2025. Since then, city hall, the library and the public works building have been retrofitted with solar panels and two fire stations were built with the intention of installing solar panels on the roof.
In 2019, the city took its energy goals a step further as the Common Council voted to commit the city to using 100% renewable energy by 2030.
This year, the city signed an agreement with Madison Gas and Electric to receive 500 kilowatts of energy from the O’Brien solar farm at the corners of Lacy Road and Seminole Highway. The energy that will be generated at the solar farm is enough for 20% of the city’s energy needs, bringing its energy needs being met to 33%.
Grupe and city environmental engineer Claudia Guy applied for recognition in two different categories of energy savings and water use. The water use application detailed the city’s water use reduction and water quality improvements over the years, including water monitoring, improving water filtration and pollution runoff reduction.
“Municipal operations are trying to reduce the impact of winter salt use on sidewalks and roads as well as engaging and educating the residential and business community to do the same,” Grupe said.
The city’s energy savings application focused specifically on three of its buildings that Grupe said have strong performances in reducing energy usage: the fire stations on Marketplace Drive and Syene Road, and the public library.
“All three of them have rooftop solar panels and make use of varying amounts of geothermal for heating and cooling,” Grupe said. “They have put a lot of effort into minimizing their energy impact.”
In addition to being named a Climate Champion, the recognition includes five levels: Emerging, and 1-, 2-, 3- and 4-Star. The county gave Fire Station No. 3 on Syene Road an Emerging designation, and awarded both Fire Station No. 2 on Marketplace Drive and the public library a 1-Star rating. The county awarded the city a 3-star rating for water use.
The county based its designations on the intensity of energy use in comparison to a building’s square footage, and water use designations on the number of savings actions taken by a municipality, Grupe explained.
Grupe said the city will remain focused on keeping water quality high, reducing runoff, reducing energy use and utilizing more renewable energy as new construction continues.
“Fitchburg has shown they are committed to these kinds of efforts,” he said. “We’re trying to make sure the work we do reflects that.”