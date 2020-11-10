City of Fitchburg Human Resources staff is investigating the conduct of city administrator Patrick Marsh after he was arrested last month in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Marsh was charged with criminal counts of 3rd degree assault and battery, disorderly conduct and public intoxication after getting into a fight at a Myrtle Beach restaurant over wearing a mask and a long wait for a table.
According to a police incident report received by the Star on Monday, Nov. 9, Marsh was arrested at Damon’s restaurant and bar on Friday, Oct. 23, after Myrtle Beach police officers responded to a fight in process. After talking with witnesses and a victim who received a cut on his forehead during the fight, Marsh was taken to the jail at the police department and was released the next day posted $1,186 in bond.
Marsh was back in Wisconsin the next week, and was present at the Tuesday, Oct. 26, Common Council meeting, attending virtually from his city office through Zoom. Marsh did not speak much during the meeting.
The Star reached out to Marsh, who said he was looking forward to seeing the charges be resolved.
“I would say that I’m confident in the process,” he wrote in an email.
According to the incident report, witnesses told police Marsh came through the front door of Damon’s and had been advised of a 35-40 minute wait, and was asked to wear a mask in compliance with the city’s ordinance. Marsh allegedly said that he did not have to wear a mask and became frustrated with the wait time and yelled expletives at staff.
Marsh allegedly then attempted to go to the bar portion of the restaurant and was turned away, according to the incident report, because the restaurant was only conducting tableside service. He became angry again, the incident report states, and began to yell at a hostess.
One witness told officers the hostess had come to him upset over Marsh’s tone, so the witness asked Marsh to leave the establishment, which he refused, the incident report states. As the witness attempted to get other people to help remove him from the restaurant, Marsh started to punch someone. The altercation allegedly ended between Marsh, the witness and the victim when other patrons and staff intervened.
The victim had a cut on his forehead allegedly from Marsh striking him, but denied EMS care, the incident report stated.
Mayor Aaron Richardson told the Star on Tuesday, Nov. 10, that the city’s Human Resources department will do an investigation into Marsh’s conduct. According to an updated agenda for the Personnel Committee, Marsh’s conduct will be discussed during its Nov. 11 meeting.
Richardson said he also asked the department to create a code of conduct standard for city employees to advise the city on how to proceed if someone, whether it’s a council member or a member of the staff, should they be criminally charged.
“I think that’s something that we want … especially for the management, and actually, also for the council and the mayor,” Richardson said. “I think all of us should have something in there about expectations if something happens.
“Right now, we are waiting to see what plays out,” he added regarding Marsh’s criminal charges.
The only city employees subject to a code of conduct are in the police and fire departments. The codes outline required and prohibited behaviors, and prohibit staff from striking, or physically or verbally assaulting another person while representing the city unless required to protect themselves from an attack.
Other departments, such as the library, have codes of conduct, but those apply to how patrons and residents should behave while using the services.
Marsh will need to return to South Carolina for the charges on Tuesday, Dec. 1. Based on South Carolina statutes, not showing up for court dates would result in being held in contempt of court or being deemed guilty in a defendant’s absence.