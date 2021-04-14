About half as many people voted in Fitchburg elections this year compared to last year’s spring election.
Nearly half of those votes made were by absentee ballot.
This year’s April election drew 5,340 people, or 28.3% of the city’s 18,853 registered voters. The previous year’s election – which included a Democratic presidential primary and narrowly contested state Supreme Court race – drew a turnout of 56.6%.
This year’s April election included a contested race for county executive and a race for state Department of Public Instruction superintendent along with a competitive slate of local races.
District 1 finally broke a years-long pattern of having the smallest percentage of its registered voters participating. Of the 3,192 registered voters in District 1, 739 of them voted, bringing the turnout percentage to 23.2%. District 1 had a five-way race for three At-Large seats on the Verona Area Board of Education, as well as a contested seat for Common Council between winner Dave Herbst, who unseated incumbent Dorothy Krause.
The highest turnout was in District 2, where 35.8% of voters – or 1,822 people – participated. That district had a contested Common Council race between winner Julia Arata-Fratta and opponent Steven Heller, and some wards had the competitive VASD race.
District 4 had the second-highest turnout, with 29.5% – of 1,676 people – voting. Part of the district had the VASD race, and another portion having two contested races for Oregon school board. Jim Wheeler ran for Common Council unopposed.
District 3 had the lowest voter turnout, at 29.5%, with 1,103 ballots. Small portions of the district could vote in the contested OSD board election and a contested election for Common Council where one candidate, Shawnicia Youmas, was no longer actively running for the seat.
Jay Allen won the seat for District 3, and narrowly was the first place finisher in the February primary.
Ballots in Districts 2, 3 and 4 also featured two Madison Metropolitan Board of Education races, both of which included candidates Savion Castro and Maia Pearson running unopposed.
This year’s election also saw a little more than half of the absentee turnout of last year’s, during which the use of absentee ballots skyrocketed as the COVID-19 pandemic set in and the state’s Safer at Home mandate was in effect. The percentage of absentee votes was highest in April 2020, and has steadily been dropping closer to the normal rate since.
This April, there were 2,593 absentee votes cast, or 48.6% of all votes; in comparison, for the April 2020 election, 83% of votes were done as absentee.
Dave Herbst has won the District 1 seat against incumbent Dorothy Krause, joining Jay Allen and Jim Wheeler as new people on the City of Fitchburg Common Council.