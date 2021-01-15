The City of Fitchburg is extending two leave policies provided by the federal government that expired on Dec. 31.
The Common Council unanimously approved city-sponsored extensions for both COVID-19 sick leave for employees who are defined as emergency responders, as well as supplemental sick and emergency family and medical leaves for all other employees, in the absence of federal policies.
According to memos included in the Jan. 12 council packet, the sick leave program will last until Thursday, Feb. 12, with the council planning to bring any potential extensions to the Feb. 9 meeting.
First responders will be eligible for additional COVID-19 sick leave hours. Fire department employees will be eligible for 96 hours of leave based on the number of hours employees work on a bi-weekly basis; all other employees defined as emergency first responders will receive 72 hours.
Emergency responder employees are defined as all the city administrator; chiefs of police and fire departments and those department’s employees; the director of public works and the department’s field employees; and the information technology director and the department’s personnel.
All other full-time employees will be eligible for 12 weeks of emergency family and medical leave that provides two weeks of fully paid leave and a remaining 10 weeks of pay at a two-thirds rate that can be used for qualifying needs due to the public health emergency.
Those qualifying needs include when an employee is unable to work because a minor child’s school or place of child care is closed or unavailable.
In addition to the family and medical leave, full-time employees who are not defined as emergency personnel will be eligible for 80 hours of COVID-19 sick leave.
Any used leave will not be allowed to carryover once the program ends, the memos state.